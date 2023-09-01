Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sumit Woods Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUMIT WOODS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹30.45 Closed
-2.09-0.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sumit Woods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.10₹31.90
₹30.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.55₹42.85
₹30.45
Open Price
₹31.90
Prev. Close
₹31.10
Volume
18,622

Sumit Woods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.9
  • R232.6
  • R333.3
  • Pivot
    31.2
  • S130.5
  • S229.8
  • S329.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.7531
  • 1012.6130.99
  • 2012.4831.04
  • 5013.2131.65
  • 10011.8332.02
  • 20012.4530.02

Sumit Woods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.31-3.05-13.84-16.2398.03206.6025.96
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Sumit Woods Ltd. Share Holdings

Sumit Woods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Sumit Woods Ltd.

Sumit Woods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36101MH1997PLC152192 and registration number is 152192. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vineshkumar Singhal
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Mitaram R Jangid
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhushan S Nemlekar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Subodh Nemlekar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pooja N Chogle
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pooja T Parekh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sumit Woods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sumit Woods Ltd.?

The market cap of Sumit Woods Ltd. is ₹93.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sumit Woods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sumit Woods Ltd. is 32.12 and PB ratio of Sumit Woods Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sumit Woods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumit Woods Ltd. is ₹30.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sumit Woods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumit Woods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumit Woods Ltd. is ₹42.85 and 52-week low of Sumit Woods Ltd. is ₹11.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data