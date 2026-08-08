What is the share price of Sumit Woods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumit Woods is ₹56.77 as on .

What kind of stock is Sumit Woods? The Sumit Woods is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sumit Woods? The market cap of Sumit Woods is ₹271.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sumit Woods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sumit Woods are ₹58.00 and ₹55.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sumit Woods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumit Woods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumit Woods is ₹104.90 and 52-week low of Sumit Woods is ₹31.74 as on .

How has the Sumit Woods performed historically in terms of returns? The Sumit Woods has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 24.52% for the past month, 13.68% over 3 months, -40.29% over 1 year, 21.69% across 3 years, and 29.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sumit Woods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sumit Woods are 40.72 and 1.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global