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Sumit Woods Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUMIT WOODS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Sumit Woods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹56.77 Closed
-0.02₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sumit Woods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.00₹58.00
₹56.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.74₹104.90
₹56.77
Open Price
₹58.00
Prev. Close
₹56.78
Volume
32,740

Source: Dion Global

Sumit Woods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sumit Woods		8.6924.5213.6813.56-40.2921.6929.15
Larsen & Toubro		2.971.610.82-1.4011.3815.4520.49
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.500.31-24.40-26.44-32.6523.0950.63
NBCC (India)		0.56-3.26-1.57-6.55-13.0543.7924.48
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-3.91-9.18-10.89-12.1415.0418.57
Cemindia Projects		-11.68-19.1424.5188.8065.5488.3971.53
Afcons Infrastructure		1.14-11.60-18.58-19.50-32.79-16.68-10.37
NCC		3.20-1.93-14.40-7.88-34.53-2.2311.31
Welspun Enterprises		-0.57-3.5212.2915.3629.0528.9442.01
PNC Infratech		-8.83-6.290.28-4.24-27.02-13.68-6.11
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.11-3.58-3.45-7.79-14.783.1016.96
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.89-15.733.38-6.217.3120.85
Keystone Realtors		-4.96-9.05-11.57-21.59-35.55-15.36-7.36
Man Infraconstruction		16.0811.41-15.52-5.23-31.83-7.6418.86
KNR Constructions		14.899.603.73-4.61-32.72-16.63-13.12
PSP Projects		-1.54-10.1113.1620.5239.026.0616.55
AGI Infra		-2.93-12.24-18.3022.7842.4450.6927.89
HG Infra Engineering		1.97-2.20-12.68-21.20-43.09-15.70-0.61
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.28-8.04-15.51-27.83-38.924.332.89
Patel Engineering		4.61-14.55-1.92-6.66-18.10-16.5112.00

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sumit Woods has declined 40.29% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Sumit Woods has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).

Sumit Woods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sumit Woods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.7654.93
1053.0153.7
2050.5151.59
5045.4748.58
10046.3849.42
20056.3257.32

Source: Dion Global

Sumit Woods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sumit Woods saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.61%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sumit Woods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sumit Woods fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Sumit Woods

Sumit Woods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36101MH1997PLC152192 and registration number is 152192. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vineshkumar Singhal
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Mitaram R Jangid
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhushan S Nemlekar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Subodh Nemlekar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Chogle
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Pandit
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sumit Woods Share Price

What is the share price of Sumit Woods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumit Woods is ₹56.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sumit Woods?

The Sumit Woods is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sumit Woods?

The market cap of Sumit Woods is ₹271.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sumit Woods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sumit Woods are ₹58.00 and ₹55.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sumit Woods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumit Woods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumit Woods is ₹104.90 and 52-week low of Sumit Woods is ₹31.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sumit Woods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sumit Woods has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 24.52% for the past month, 13.68% over 3 months, -40.29% over 1 year, 21.69% across 3 years, and 29.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sumit Woods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sumit Woods are 40.72 and 1.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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