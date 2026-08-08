Here's the live share price of Sumit Woods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sumit Woods
|8.69
|24.52
|13.68
|13.56
|-40.29
|21.69
|29.15
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.97
|1.61
|0.82
|-1.40
|11.38
|15.45
|20.49
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.50
|0.31
|-24.40
|-26.44
|-32.65
|23.09
|50.63
|NBCC (India)
|0.56
|-3.26
|-1.57
|-6.55
|-13.05
|43.79
|24.48
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-3.91
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.14
|15.04
|18.57
|Cemindia Projects
|-11.68
|-19.14
|24.51
|88.80
|65.54
|88.39
|71.53
|Afcons Infrastructure
|1.14
|-11.60
|-18.58
|-19.50
|-32.79
|-16.68
|-10.37
|NCC
|3.20
|-1.93
|-14.40
|-7.88
|-34.53
|-2.23
|11.31
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.57
|-3.52
|12.29
|15.36
|29.05
|28.94
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.83
|-6.29
|0.28
|-4.24
|-27.02
|-13.68
|-6.11
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.11
|-3.58
|-3.45
|-7.79
|-14.78
|3.10
|16.96
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.89
|-15.73
|3.38
|-6.21
|7.31
|20.85
|Keystone Realtors
|-4.96
|-9.05
|-11.57
|-21.59
|-35.55
|-15.36
|-7.36
|Man Infraconstruction
|16.08
|11.41
|-15.52
|-5.23
|-31.83
|-7.64
|18.86
|KNR Constructions
|14.89
|9.60
|3.73
|-4.61
|-32.72
|-16.63
|-13.12
|PSP Projects
|-1.54
|-10.11
|13.16
|20.52
|39.02
|6.06
|16.55
|AGI Infra
|-2.93
|-12.24
|-18.30
|22.78
|42.44
|50.69
|27.89
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.97
|-2.20
|-12.68
|-21.20
|-43.09
|-15.70
|-0.61
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.28
|-8.04
|-15.51
|-27.83
|-38.92
|4.33
|2.89
|Patel Engineering
|4.61
|-14.55
|-1.92
|-6.66
|-18.10
|-16.51
|12.00
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sumit Woods has declined 40.29% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Sumit Woods has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.76
|54.93
|10
|53.01
|53.7
|20
|50.51
|51.59
|50
|45.47
|48.58
|100
|46.38
|49.42
|200
|56.32
|57.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sumit Woods saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.61%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sumit Woods fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Sumit Woods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36101MH1997PLC152192 and registration number is 152192. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumit Woods is ₹56.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sumit Woods is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sumit Woods is ₹271.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sumit Woods are ₹58.00 and ₹55.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumit Woods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumit Woods is ₹104.90 and 52-week low of Sumit Woods is ₹31.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sumit Woods has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 24.52% for the past month, 13.68% over 3 months, -40.29% over 1 year, 21.69% across 3 years, and 29.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sumit Woods are 40.72 and 1.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global