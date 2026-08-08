What is the share price of Sumeru Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumeru Industries is ₹1.54 as on .

What kind of stock is Sumeru Industries? The Sumeru Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sumeru Industries? The market cap of Sumeru Industries is ₹11.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sumeru Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sumeru Industries are ₹1.56 and ₹1.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sumeru Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumeru Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumeru Industries is ₹2.65 and 52-week low of Sumeru Industries is ₹1.32 as on .

How has the Sumeru Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sumeru Industries has shown returns of 0.65% over the past day, -1.28% for the past month, -23.38% over 3 months, -30.32% over 1 year, -1.67% across 3 years, and 1.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sumeru Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sumeru Industries are 116.67 and 1.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global