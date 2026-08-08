Here's the live share price of Sumeru Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sumeru Industries
|-1.28
|-1.28
|-23.38
|-9.94
|-30.32
|-1.67
|1.64
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sumeru Industries has declined 30.32% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sumeru Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.52
|1.54
|10
|1.52
|1.54
|20
|1.54
|1.54
|50
|1.59
|1.59
|100
|1.65
|1.64
|200
|1.76
|1.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sumeru Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Sumeru Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 3Rd August, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Sumeru Industries - Intimation Of Adoption Of New Corporate Logo Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Dis
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Sumeru Industries - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026 Alongwith Limited Revie
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Sumeru Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Sumeru Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Source: Dion Global
Sumeru Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923GJ1994PLC021479 and registration number is 021479. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumeru Industries is ₹1.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sumeru Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sumeru Industries is ₹11.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sumeru Industries are ₹1.56 and ₹1.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumeru Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumeru Industries is ₹2.65 and 52-week low of Sumeru Industries is ₹1.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sumeru Industries has shown returns of 0.65% over the past day, -1.28% for the past month, -23.38% over 3 months, -30.32% over 1 year, -1.67% across 3 years, and 1.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sumeru Industries are 116.67 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global