What is the Market Cap of Sumeru Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Sumeru Industries Ltd. is ₹12.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sumeru Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sumeru Industries Ltd. is 756.52 and PB ratio of Sumeru Industries Ltd. is 1.21 as on .

What is the share price of Sumeru Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumeru Industries Ltd. is ₹1.74 as on .