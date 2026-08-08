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Sumeru Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUMERU INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sumeru Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.54 Closed
0.65₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sumeru Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.49₹1.56
₹1.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.32₹2.65
₹1.54
Open Price
₹1.56
Prev. Close
₹1.53
Volume
10,436

Source: Dion Global

Sumeru Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sumeru Industries		-1.28-1.28-23.38-9.94-30.32-1.671.64
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sumeru Industries has declined 30.32% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sumeru Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Sumeru Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sumeru Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.521.54
101.521.54
201.541.54
501.591.59
1001.651.64
2001.761.75

Source: Dion Global

Sumeru Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sumeru Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sumeru Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTSumeru Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 3Rd August, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTSumeru Industries - Intimation Of Adoption Of New Corporate Logo Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Dis
Aug 03, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTSumeru Industries - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026 Alongwith Limited Revie
Aug 01, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTSumeru Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTSumeru Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Sumeru Industries

Sumeru Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923GJ1994PLC021479 and registration number is 021479. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vipul H Raja
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ansh B Mashruwala
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Dipali S Pate
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonal V Raja
    Woman Director

FAQs on Sumeru Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sumeru Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumeru Industries is ₹1.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sumeru Industries?

The Sumeru Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sumeru Industries?

The market cap of Sumeru Industries is ₹11.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sumeru Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sumeru Industries are ₹1.56 and ₹1.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sumeru Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumeru Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumeru Industries is ₹2.65 and 52-week low of Sumeru Industries is ₹1.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sumeru Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sumeru Industries has shown returns of 0.65% over the past day, -1.28% for the past month, -23.38% over 3 months, -30.32% over 1 year, -1.67% across 3 years, and 1.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sumeru Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sumeru Industries are 116.67 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sumeru Industries News

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