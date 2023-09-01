Follow Us

Sumeru Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUMERU INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.74 Closed
-4.92-0.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sumeru Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.74₹1.92
₹1.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.08₹2.64
₹1.74
Open Price
₹1.83
Prev. Close
₹1.83
Volume
56,982

Sumeru Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.86
  • R21.98
  • R32.04
  • Pivot
    1.8
  • S11.68
  • S21.62
  • S31.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.131.72
  • 102.091.67
  • 202.111.63
  • 502.171.59
  • 1002.181.58
  • 2002.531.65

Sumeru Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.109.4319.189.43-23.68176.1940.32
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sumeru Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sumeru Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sumeru Industries Ltd.

Sumeru Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923GJ1994PLC021479 and registration number is 021479. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vipul H Raja
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. A C Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavin D Mashruwala
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonal V Raja
    Woman Director

FAQs on Sumeru Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sumeru Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sumeru Industries Ltd. is ₹12.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sumeru Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sumeru Industries Ltd. is 756.52 and PB ratio of Sumeru Industries Ltd. is 1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sumeru Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumeru Industries Ltd. is ₹1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sumeru Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumeru Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumeru Industries Ltd. is ₹2.64 and 52-week low of Sumeru Industries Ltd. is ₹1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

