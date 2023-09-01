What is the Market Cap of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd.? The market cap of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is ₹30.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is 7.56 and PB ratio of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is 0.66 as on .

What is the share price of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is ₹38.26 as on .