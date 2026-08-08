Here's the live share price of Sumedha Fiscal Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sumedha Fiscal Services
|9.07
|11.84
|-5.76
|3.40
|-34.21
|-0.71
|4.47
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sumedha Fiscal Services has declined 34.21% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sumedha Fiscal Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.24
|38.78
|10
|38.05
|38.37
|20
|37.03
|38.05
|50
|38.57
|38.32
|100
|38.26
|39.32
|200
|42.19
|43.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sumedha Fiscal Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Sumedha Fiscal Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Qua
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Sumedha Fiscal Serv. - Regulation 30 - Intimation Regarding Dispatch Of Letter To The Shareholders Providing Web-Link To Acce
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Sumedha Fiscal Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Communication To Shareholders Regarding Annual Report 2025-26 Inclu
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Sumedha Fiscal Serv. - Notice Of 37Th Annual General Meeting And Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Sumedha Fiscal Serv. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1989PLC047465 and registration number is 047465. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 109.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumedha Fiscal Services is ₹39.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sumedha Fiscal Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sumedha Fiscal Services is ₹31.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sumedha Fiscal Services are ₹41.00 and ₹39.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumedha Fiscal Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumedha Fiscal Services is ₹62.00 and 52-week low of Sumedha Fiscal Services is ₹30.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sumedha Fiscal Services has shown returns of -2.12% over the past day, 11.08% for the past month, -6.41% over 3 months, -34.66% over 1 year, -0.93% across 3 years, and 4.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sumedha Fiscal Services are 13.05 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.53 per annum.
Source: Dion Global