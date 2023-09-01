Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.63
|-1.52
|-26.87
|-29.33
|-67.59
|109.07
|39.38
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.
Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1989PLC047465 and registration number is 047465. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is ₹30.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is 7.56 and PB ratio of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is ₹38.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is ₹194.00 and 52-week low of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is ₹36.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.