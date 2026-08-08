What is the share price of Sumedha Fiscal Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumedha Fiscal Services is ₹39.57 as on .

What kind of stock is Sumedha Fiscal Services? The Sumedha Fiscal Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sumedha Fiscal Services? The market cap of Sumedha Fiscal Services is ₹31.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sumedha Fiscal Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sumedha Fiscal Services are ₹41.00 and ₹39.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sumedha Fiscal Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumedha Fiscal Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumedha Fiscal Services is ₹62.00 and 52-week low of Sumedha Fiscal Services is ₹30.95 as on .

How has the Sumedha Fiscal Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Sumedha Fiscal Services has shown returns of -2.12% over the past day, 11.08% for the past month, -6.41% over 3 months, -34.66% over 1 year, -0.93% across 3 years, and 4.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sumedha Fiscal Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sumedha Fiscal Services are 13.05 and 0.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global