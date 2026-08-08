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Sumedha Fiscal Services Share Price

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BSE

SUMEDHA FISCAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Sumedha Fiscal Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.57 Closed
-1.44₹ -0.58
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sumedha Fiscal Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.00₹41.00
₹39.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.95₹62.00
₹39.57
Open Price
₹41.00
Prev. Close
₹40.15
Volume
11,818

Source: Dion Global

Sumedha Fiscal Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sumedha Fiscal Services		9.0711.84-5.763.40-34.21-0.714.47
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sumedha Fiscal Services has declined 34.21% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sumedha Fiscal Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Sumedha Fiscal Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sumedha Fiscal Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.2438.78
1038.0538.37
2037.0338.05
5038.5738.32
10038.2639.32
20042.1943.02

Source: Dion Global

Sumedha Fiscal Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sumedha Fiscal Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sumedha Fiscal Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTSumedha Fiscal Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Qua
Jul 28, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTSumedha Fiscal Serv. - Regulation 30 - Intimation Regarding Dispatch Of Letter To The Shareholders Providing Web-Link To Acce
Jul 28, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTSumedha Fiscal Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Communication To Shareholders Regarding Annual Report 2025-26 Inclu
Jul 27, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTSumedha Fiscal Serv. - Notice Of 37Th Annual General Meeting And Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
Jul 27, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTSumedha Fiscal Serv. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Sumedha Fiscal Services

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1989PLC047465 and registration number is 047465. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 109.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Maheshwari
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bhawani Shankar Rathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Garima Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Birla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bijay Murmuria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rana Som
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepankar Bose
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S A Ramesh Rangan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santanu Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohit Bhuteria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sumedha Fiscal Services Share Price

What is the share price of Sumedha Fiscal Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumedha Fiscal Services is ₹39.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sumedha Fiscal Services?

The Sumedha Fiscal Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sumedha Fiscal Services?

The market cap of Sumedha Fiscal Services is ₹31.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sumedha Fiscal Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sumedha Fiscal Services are ₹41.00 and ₹39.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sumedha Fiscal Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumedha Fiscal Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumedha Fiscal Services is ₹62.00 and 52-week low of Sumedha Fiscal Services is ₹30.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sumedha Fiscal Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sumedha Fiscal Services has shown returns of -2.12% over the past day, 11.08% for the past month, -6.41% over 3 months, -34.66% over 1 year, -0.93% across 3 years, and 4.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sumedha Fiscal Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sumedha Fiscal Services are 13.05 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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