Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUMEDHA FISCAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹38.26 Closed
1.160.44
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.31₹38.45
₹38.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.56₹194.00
₹38.26
Open Price
₹38.15
Prev. Close
₹37.82
Volume
17,968

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.7
  • R239.15
  • R339.84
  • Pivot
    38.01
  • S137.56
  • S236.87
  • S336.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5177.1937.81
  • 10159.1837.99
  • 20143.0238.52
  • 50128.5741.46
  • 100118.548.08
  • 20089.659.37

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.63-1.52-26.87-29.33-67.59109.0739.38
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.

About Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd.

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1989PLC047465 and registration number is 047465. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ratan Lal Gaggar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bhawani Shankar Rathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Basudeb Sen
    Director
  • Mr. S A Ramesh Rangan
    Director
  • Mr. Santanu Mukherjee
    Director
  • Mr. Prashant Sekhar Panda
    Director
  • Mrs. Garima Maheshwari
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Maheshwari
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Birla
    Director
  • Mr. Bijay Murmuria
    Director

FAQs on Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is ₹30.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is 7.56 and PB ratio of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is ₹38.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is ₹194.00 and 52-week low of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. is ₹36.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

