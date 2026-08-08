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Sulabh Engineers & Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

SULABH ENGINEERS & SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sulabh Engineers & Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.76 Closed
-4.17₹ -0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sulabh Engineers & Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.62₹2.95
₹2.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.03₹3.70
₹2.76
Open Price
₹2.85
Prev. Close
₹2.88
Volume
45,181

Source: Dion Global

Sulabh Engineers & Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sulabh Engineers & Services		2.99-4.50-12.1012.20-19.30-8.314.45
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sulabh Engineers & Services has declined 19.30% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sulabh Engineers & Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Sulabh Engineers & Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sulabh Engineers & Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.732.79
102.762.79
202.852.81
502.842.83
1002.812.81
2002.692.89

Source: Dion Global

Sulabh Engineers & Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sulabh Engineers & Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sulabh Engineers & Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTSulabh Engg. & Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Matters Relating To Annual General Meeting And Other Business
Jul 14, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTSulabh Engg. & Serv. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
Jul 14, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTSulabh Engg. & Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 14.07.2026
Jul 04, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTSulabh Engg. & Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTSulabh Engg. & Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration And Approval Of Un Audited (Standalone And Consolidate

Source: Dion Global

About Sulabh Engineers & Services

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1983PLC029879 and registration number is 029879. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vimal Kumar Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Seema Mittal
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Deepak Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aman Preet Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sulabh Engineers & Services Share Price

What is the share price of Sulabh Engineers & Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sulabh Engineers & Services is ₹2.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sulabh Engineers & Services?

The Sulabh Engineers & Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sulabh Engineers & Services?

The market cap of Sulabh Engineers & Services is ₹27.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sulabh Engineers & Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sulabh Engineers & Services are ₹2.95 and ₹2.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sulabh Engineers & Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sulabh Engineers & Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sulabh Engineers & Services is ₹3.70 and 52-week low of Sulabh Engineers & Services is ₹2.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sulabh Engineers & Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sulabh Engineers & Services has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, -4.5% for the past month, -12.1% over 3 months, -19.3% over 1 year, -8.31% across 3 years, and 4.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sulabh Engineers & Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sulabh Engineers & Services are 13.62 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sulabh Engineers & Services News

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