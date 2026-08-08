What is the share price of Sulabh Engineers & Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sulabh Engineers & Services is ₹2.76 as on .

What kind of stock is Sulabh Engineers & Services? The Sulabh Engineers & Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sulabh Engineers & Services? The market cap of Sulabh Engineers & Services is ₹27.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sulabh Engineers & Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sulabh Engineers & Services are ₹2.95 and ₹2.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sulabh Engineers & Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sulabh Engineers & Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sulabh Engineers & Services is ₹3.70 and 52-week low of Sulabh Engineers & Services is ₹2.03 as on .

How has the Sulabh Engineers & Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Sulabh Engineers & Services has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, -4.5% for the past month, -12.1% over 3 months, -19.3% over 1 year, -8.31% across 3 years, and 4.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sulabh Engineers & Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sulabh Engineers & Services are 13.62 and 0.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global