Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SULABH ENGINEERS & SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.71 Closed
1.090.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.65₹3.78
₹3.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.17₹6.89
₹3.71
Open Price
₹3.70
Prev. Close
₹3.67
Volume
34,758

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.78
  • R23.84
  • R33.91
  • Pivot
    3.71
  • S13.65
  • S23.58
  • S33.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.253.71
  • 104.283.72
  • 204.263.73
  • 504.583.74
  • 1005.423.81
  • 2006.234.07

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.543.067.232.20-26.10303.26422.54
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd.

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1983PLC029879 and registration number is 029879. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vimal Kumar Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Seema Mittal
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Deepak Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Chand Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. is ₹37.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. is 44.22 and PB ratio of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. is ₹3.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. is ₹6.89 and 52-week low of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. is ₹3.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

