Here's the live share price of Sulabh Engineers & Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sulabh Engineers & Services
|2.99
|-4.50
|-12.10
|12.20
|-19.30
|-8.31
|4.45
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sulabh Engineers & Services has declined 19.30% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sulabh Engineers & Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.73
|2.79
|10
|2.76
|2.79
|20
|2.85
|2.81
|50
|2.84
|2.83
|100
|2.81
|2.81
|200
|2.69
|2.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sulabh Engineers & Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|Sulabh Engg. & Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Matters Relating To Annual General Meeting And Other Business
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Sulabh Engg. & Serv. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Sulabh Engg. & Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 14.07.2026
|Jul 04, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|Sulabh Engg. & Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 04:51 PM IST IST
|Sulabh Engg. & Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration And Approval Of Un Audited (Standalone And Consolidate
Source: Dion Global
Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1983PLC029879 and registration number is 029879. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sulabh Engineers & Services is ₹2.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sulabh Engineers & Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sulabh Engineers & Services is ₹27.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sulabh Engineers & Services are ₹2.95 and ₹2.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sulabh Engineers & Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sulabh Engineers & Services is ₹3.70 and 52-week low of Sulabh Engineers & Services is ₹2.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sulabh Engineers & Services has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, -4.5% for the past month, -12.1% over 3 months, -19.3% over 1 year, -8.31% across 3 years, and 4.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sulabh Engineers & Services are 13.62 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global