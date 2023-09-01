Follow Us

SUJALA TRADING & HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.01 Closed
-1.96-0.38
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.45₹19.90
₹19.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.90₹20.70
₹19.01
Open Price
₹19.39
Prev. Close
₹19.39
Volume
2,410

Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.79
  • R220.57
  • R321.24
  • Pivot
    19.12
  • S118.34
  • S217.67
  • S316.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.8819.27
  • 1015.7819.06
  • 2015.7118.65
  • 5015.6817.93
  • 10015.1217.49
  • 20015.8817.23

Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.118.6913.7018.819.3295.17-69.68
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
18 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd.

Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1981PLC034381 and registration number is 034381. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subhadeep Mukherjee
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gourav Goel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tapashi Naha Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Priyankar Basu Mallick
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is ₹10.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is 24.19 and PB ratio of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is ₹19.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is ₹20.70 and 52-week low of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is ₹13.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

