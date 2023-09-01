What is the Market Cap of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd.? The market cap of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is ₹10.88 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is 24.19 and PB ratio of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is 0.67 as on .

What is the share price of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is ₹19.01 as on .