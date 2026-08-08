Here's the live share price of Sujala Trading & Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sujala Trading & Holdings
|-3.22
|2.92
|-22.20
|-73.95
|-71.29
|-0.77
|5.98
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sujala Trading & Holdings has declined 71.29% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sujala Trading & Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.53
|16.54
|10
|16.69
|16.59
|20
|16.53
|16.61
|50
|16.58
|18.15
|100
|22.78
|24.94
|200
|45.86
|36.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sujala Trading & Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 84.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Sujala Trading - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Financial Statement For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|Sujala Trading - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:01 PM IST IST
|Sujala Trading - INVESTOR COMPLAINTS
|Jun 24, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Sujala Trading - Clarification sought from Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd
|May 30, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Sujala Trading - ANNOUNCMENT UNDER REGULATION 30 (LODR)- OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING REPORING THE SUBMISSION OF THE AUDITED
Source: Dion Global
Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1981PLC034381 and registration number is 034381. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sujala Trading & Holdings is ₹16.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sujala Trading & Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sujala Trading & Holdings is ₹9.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sujala Trading & Holdings are ₹16.80 and ₹15.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sujala Trading & Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sujala Trading & Holdings is ₹88.00 and 52-week low of Sujala Trading & Holdings is ₹12.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sujala Trading & Holdings has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, 2.92% for the past month, -22.2% over 3 months, -71.29% over 1 year, -0.77% across 3 years, and 5.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sujala Trading & Holdings are 0.00 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global