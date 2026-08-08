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Sujala Trading & Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUJALA TRADING & HOLDINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sujala Trading & Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.23 Closed
-0.37₹ -0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sujala Trading & Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.80₹16.80
₹16.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.68₹88.00
₹16.23
Open Price
₹16.80
Prev. Close
₹16.29
Volume
44,168

Source: Dion Global

Sujala Trading & Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sujala Trading & Holdings		-3.222.92-22.20-73.95-71.29-0.775.98
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sujala Trading & Holdings has declined 71.29% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sujala Trading & Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Sujala Trading & Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sujala Trading & Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.5316.54
1016.6916.59
2016.5316.61
5016.5818.15
10022.7824.94
20045.8636.21

Source: Dion Global

Sujala Trading & Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sujala Trading & Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 84.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sujala Trading & Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTSujala Trading - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Financial Statement For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 21, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTSujala Trading - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 21, 2026, 08:01 PM IST ISTSujala Trading - INVESTOR COMPLAINTS
Jun 24, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTSujala Trading - Clarification sought from Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd
May 30, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTSujala Trading - ANNOUNCMENT UNDER REGULATION 30 (LODR)- OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING REPORING THE SUBMISSION OF THE AUDITED

Source: Dion Global

About Sujala Trading & Holdings

Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1981PLC034381 and registration number is 034381. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Subhadeep Mukherjee
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tapashi Naha Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Priyankar Basu Mallick
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sujala Trading & Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of Sujala Trading & Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sujala Trading & Holdings is ₹16.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sujala Trading & Holdings?

The Sujala Trading & Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sujala Trading & Holdings?

The market cap of Sujala Trading & Holdings is ₹9.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sujala Trading & Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sujala Trading & Holdings are ₹16.80 and ₹15.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sujala Trading & Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sujala Trading & Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sujala Trading & Holdings is ₹88.00 and 52-week low of Sujala Trading & Holdings is ₹12.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sujala Trading & Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sujala Trading & Holdings has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, 2.92% for the past month, -22.2% over 3 months, -71.29% over 1 year, -0.77% across 3 years, and 5.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sujala Trading & Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sujala Trading & Holdings are 0.00 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sujala Trading & Holdings News

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