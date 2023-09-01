Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.11
|8.69
|13.70
|18.81
|9.32
|95.17
|-69.68
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1981PLC034381 and registration number is 034381. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is ₹10.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is 24.19 and PB ratio of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is ₹19.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is ₹20.70 and 52-week low of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd. is ₹13.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.