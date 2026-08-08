What is the share price of Sujala Trading & Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sujala Trading & Holdings is ₹16.23 as on .

What kind of stock is Sujala Trading & Holdings? The Sujala Trading & Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sujala Trading & Holdings? The market cap of Sujala Trading & Holdings is ₹9.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sujala Trading & Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sujala Trading & Holdings are ₹16.80 and ₹15.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sujala Trading & Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sujala Trading & Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sujala Trading & Holdings is ₹88.00 and 52-week low of Sujala Trading & Holdings is ₹12.68 as on .

How has the Sujala Trading & Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The Sujala Trading & Holdings has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, 2.92% for the past month, -22.2% over 3 months, -71.29% over 1 year, -0.77% across 3 years, and 5.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sujala Trading & Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sujala Trading & Holdings are 0.00 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global