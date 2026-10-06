Sugar stocks in India are in focus today, October 6, after soaring global futures. In fact, global sugar prices are on an upward trend as weather disruptions stemming from El Nino have affected the supply of the commodity. A weakening Brazilian Real, the local currency of the top sugar producing nation, is also supporting sentiment.

Raw sugar futures on the Intercontinental Exchange surged over 4% on Monday to a more than 19-month high of 20.81 cents per pound.

The sugar sector stocks have also seen a sentiment uptick in trade today. Dhampur Sugar Mills share price is up over 7%, Shree Renuka Sugars share price is up over 4%, Balrampur Chini Mills share price is up nearly 3%, and Triveni Engineering & Industries share price is up 2%.

Sugar futures surge: Global impact

One of the key triggers that has led to the surge in sugar prices is the Brazilian currency movement. “Predominantly, the reason for this (rise in sugar futures) is a strong Brazilian real and, at the same time, persistent rain disruption, which is driving speculative or short-covering activity in the futures sugar market,” Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Equity Research at SBI Securities, explained.

Since Brazil is the world’s largest producer, it will definitely have an impact on production as well as supply, Agrawal added.

Moreover, the International Sugar Organisation last month forecast a global deficit of 200,000 tonnes for the sugar season 2026-27. This is mainly due to lower production in the European Union, Thailand, and Central America.

Sugar futures surge: Domestic cues

Meanwhile, another factor supporting sugar prices in the domestic market is the expectation of lower output or any potential fall in production this year. Given that drought has been announced in Maharashtra and monsoon deficit in several other parts of the country, experts believe that the sugar output may see some cut and may be closer to 28 – 29 million tonnes, which is close to the amount of total consumption.

Sugar prices in Uttar Pradesh are trading closer to Rs 45-46 per kg. In Maharashtra, prices are around Rs 43 per kg. “So ex-mill sugar prices are still buoyant as we speak. Again, that should augur well for sugar companies in terms of numbers going forward,” Agrawal added.

He says the market will be keenly watching sugar price trends as the crushing season begins in October and a rise in supply is expected. However, he cautioned that since drought has been declared in some states due to El Nino, it can have an impact on supply.

“I think during the festive season, the government will at least ensure that sugar prices remain stable rather than being in a strong uptrend. Ultimately, one of the tools available with the government is the monthly quota system, under which sugar supply can be increased.”

Sugar price outlook

The outlook for the sugar prices going forward is critical. Drought has already been declared in Maharashtra. Andhra Pradesh too declared drought today. Industry observers outlined that this kind of situation in key sugarcane-producing states can create some challenges in terms of sugarcane supply for the upcoming crushing season. This coupled with the anticipated demand in the upcoming festive season may keep the upward momentum in prices intact.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.