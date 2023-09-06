scorecardresearch
Sugar stocks jump up to 8% on fears of poor monsoon, low supply; Shree Renuka, Dhampur Sugar, EID Parry gain

Shares of sugar stocks in India surged, with companies like Shree Renuka leading the way with an impressive 8.3% increase, followed closely by EID Parry at 7.06%.

Written by Zoya Springwala
Experts predict a sugar deficit for the sixth consecutive year, with a projected global deficit of 5.4 million metric tons in the upcoming season.

Shares of sugar stocks gained up to 10% domestically, as the world’s biggest trader projected that the low rainfall will result in a year with sugar shortages. Swiss firm Avlean noted that as a result of bad crops in India, the second-largest sugar producing country, there will be a sugar deficit for the sixth straight year. “Global markets will face a 5.4 million metric ton deficit of the sweetener in the coming season,” said an intelligence lead to Bloomberg. 

As a result, sugar stocks in India gained sharply. Shree Renuka led the pack with an impressive surge of 8.3%, while EID Parry closely followed with a 7.06% increase in its share price. Balrampur Chini also contributed to the sector’s growth, recording a gain of 2.6%. Triveni Engineering and Industries displayed a 4% rise, further strengthening the overall performance of sugar stocks. Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries saw a substantial increase of 7.95%, and Dhampur Sugar Mills performed exceptionally well with an 8.10% gain. 

In the upcoming season starting in October, it’s expected that the Indian government will put a halt to sugar mills exporting their products, which would mark the first time this has happened in seven years. This move comes as a result of reduced cane yields due to insufficient rainfall, as reported by a news agency last month, citing government sources.

This year, the monsoon rains in the key sugarcane-growing regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka, responsible for more than half of India’s total sugar production, have fallen significantly short of the average, by as much as 50 percent.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 13:52 IST

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 13:52 IST

