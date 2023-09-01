Follow Us

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUGAL & DAMANI SHARE BROKERS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.55 Closed
2.440.49
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.06₹20.99
₹20.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.93₹22.05
₹20.55
Open Price
₹20.99
Prev. Close
₹20.06
Volume
5,223

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.34
  • R222.13
  • R323.27
  • Pivot
    20.2
  • S119.41
  • S218.27
  • S317.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.0720.15
  • 1014.6319.19
  • 2014.617.79
  • 5014.7216.22
  • 10015.5215.58
  • 20015.5915.22

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.1940.4635.5547.2139.32122.1643.71
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. Share Holdings

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd.

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1993PLC028228 and registration number is 028228. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Vinodh Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Chandak
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Dhanesh Mrinalini
    Director
  • Mr. S Kannadasan
    Director
  • Mr. Prasan Chand Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Gurdas Wadhwa
    Director

FAQs on Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd.?

The market cap of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. is ₹12.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. is 9.89 and PB ratio of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. is ₹20.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. is ₹22.05 and 52-week low of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. is ₹12.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

