What is the share price of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sugal & Damani Share Brokers is ₹65.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Sugal & Damani Share Brokers? The Sugal & Damani Share Brokers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers? The market cap of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers is ₹41.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers are ₹66.50 and ₹65.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sugal & Damani Share Brokers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers is ₹117.70 and 52-week low of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers is ₹51.25 as on .

How has the Sugal & Damani Share Brokers performed historically in terms of returns? The Sugal & Damani Share Brokers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 8.05% for the past month, -0.6% over 3 months, -30.41% over 1 year, 67.0% across 3 years, and 50.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers are 9.98 and 1.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global