Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.19
|40.46
|35.55
|47.21
|39.32
|122.16
|43.71
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1993PLC028228 and registration number is 028228. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. is ₹12.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. is 9.89 and PB ratio of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. is ₹20.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. is ₹22.05 and 52-week low of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. is ₹12.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.