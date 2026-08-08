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Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUGAL & DAMANI SHARE BROKERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹65.90 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.00₹66.50
₹65.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.25₹117.70
₹65.90
Open Price
₹66.50
Prev. Close
₹65.90
Volume
23

Source: Dion Global

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers		4.1114.45-1.27-4.49-33.76750.62
Bajaj Finance		-5.237.113.2910.0723.3414.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.519.9310.624.9782.9444.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.095.6711.575.6128.8620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-6.41-18.22-23.6510.3228.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-1.082.524.7958.9134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.3312.311.98-14.12-16.25-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8223.0620.554.8161.6912.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-1.11-3.02-15.721.8320.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6318.8820.3419.254.8582.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-0.714.2422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.684.783.742.9810.443.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.759.8615.7119.2641.3338.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.719.7434.1619.5138.062.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-2.8516.430.326.475.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-11.0717.3923.32-6.32-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.343.72-4.63-3.19-6.990.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.68-6.71.58-22.168.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-2.4438.8895.42125.7325.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sugal & Damani Share Brokers has declined 33.70% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Sugal & Damani Share Brokers has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
563.6463.92
1062.463.15
2061.1262.27
5062.0261.92
10061.5463.22
20067.0966.85

Source: Dion Global

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sugal & Damani Share Brokers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTSugal & Damani Share - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended 30/06/2026
Jul 16, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTSugal & Damani Share - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTSugal & Damani Share - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 29, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTSugal & Damani Share - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting
May 20, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTSugal & Damani Share - Board Meeting Intimation for The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sugal & Damani Share Brokers

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1993PLC028228 and registration number is 028228. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Chandak
    Executive Director
  • Mr. S Vinodh Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Prasan Chand Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Acharya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dhanesh Mrinalini
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lakshmi Chandran Ashok
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Share Price

What is the share price of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sugal & Damani Share Brokers is ₹65.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sugal & Damani Share Brokers?

The Sugal & Damani Share Brokers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers?

The market cap of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers is ₹41.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers are ₹66.50 and ₹65.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sugal & Damani Share Brokers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers is ₹117.70 and 52-week low of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers is ₹51.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sugal & Damani Share Brokers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sugal & Damani Share Brokers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 8.05% for the past month, -0.6% over 3 months, -30.41% over 1 year, 67.0% across 3 years, and 50.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers are 9.98 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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