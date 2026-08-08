Here's the live share price of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sugal & Damani Share Brokers
|4.11
|14.45
|-1.27
|-4.49
|-33.7
|67
|50.62
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|7.1
|13.29
|10.07
|23.34
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|9.93
|10.62
|4.97
|82.94
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|5.67
|11.57
|5.61
|28.86
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-6.41
|-18.22
|-23.65
|10.32
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-1.08
|2.52
|4.79
|58.91
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|12.31
|1.98
|-14.12
|-16.25
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|23.06
|20.55
|4.81
|61.69
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-1.11
|-3.02
|-15.72
|1.83
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|18.88
|20.34
|19.25
|4.85
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-0.71
|4.24
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|4.78
|3.74
|2.98
|10.44
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|9.86
|15.71
|19.26
|41.33
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|19.74
|34.16
|19.51
|38.06
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-2.85
|16.4
|30.3
|26.47
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|1.07
|17.39
|23.32
|-6.32
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|3.72
|-4.63
|-3.19
|-6.99
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.68
|-6.7
|1.58
|-22.16
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-2.44
|38.88
|95.42
|125.73
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sugal & Damani Share Brokers has declined 33.70% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Sugal & Damani Share Brokers has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|63.64
|63.92
|10
|62.4
|63.15
|20
|61.12
|62.27
|50
|62.02
|61.92
|100
|61.54
|63.22
|200
|67.09
|66.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sugal & Damani Share Brokers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Sugal & Damani Share - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended 30/06/2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|Sugal & Damani Share - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Sugal & Damani Share - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 29, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|Sugal & Damani Share - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting
|May 20, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Sugal & Damani Share - Board Meeting Intimation for The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1993PLC028228 and registration number is 028228. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sugal & Damani Share Brokers is ₹65.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sugal & Damani Share Brokers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers is ₹41.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers are ₹66.50 and ₹65.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sugal & Damani Share Brokers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers is ₹117.70 and 52-week low of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers is ₹51.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sugal & Damani Share Brokers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 8.05% for the past month, -0.6% over 3 months, -30.41% over 1 year, 67.0% across 3 years, and 50.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers are 9.98 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.52 per annum.
Source: Dion Global