MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|10 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sudev Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25201UP1992PLC018150 and registration number is 018150. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sudev Industries Ltd. is ₹16.66 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sudev Industries Ltd. is 56.26 and PB ratio of Sudev Industries Ltd. is 58.53 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudev Industries Ltd. is ₹39.55 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudev Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudev Industries Ltd. is ₹39.55 and 52-week low of Sudev Industries Ltd. is ₹14.97 as on Aug 28, 2023.