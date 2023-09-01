Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sudev Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUDEV INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.55 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sudev Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.55₹39.55
₹39.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.97₹39.55
₹39.55
Open Price
₹39.55
Prev. Close
₹39.55
Volume
0

Sudev Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.55
  • R239.55
  • R339.55
  • Pivot
    39.55
  • S139.55
  • S239.55
  • S339.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.2939.38
  • 1010.0438.19
  • 207.0834.03
  • 507.330
  • 1007.110
  • 20011.260

Sudev Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
004.99151.75151.75151.75151.75
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Sudev Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sudev Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
10 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sudev Industries Ltd.

Sudev Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25201UP1992PLC018150 and registration number is 018150. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravi Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Sudev Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sudev Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sudev Industries Ltd. is ₹16.66 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sudev Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sudev Industries Ltd. is 56.26 and PB ratio of Sudev Industries Ltd. is 58.53 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Sudev Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudev Industries Ltd. is ₹39.55 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sudev Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudev Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudev Industries Ltd. is ₹39.55 and 52-week low of Sudev Industries Ltd. is ₹14.97 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data