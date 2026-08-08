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Sudarshan Pharma Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUDARSHAN PHARMA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Sudarshan Pharma Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.00 Closed
0.03₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sudarshan Pharma Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.30₹34.48
₹34.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.50₹42.79
₹34.00
Open Price
₹32.36
Prev. Close
₹33.99
Volume
9,84,000

Source: Dion Global

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sudarshan Pharma Industries		-10.27-15.5713.3029.3810.2166.8137.43
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sudarshan Pharma Industries has gained 10.21% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Sudarshan Pharma Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.5335.39
1039.8637.2
2040.2238.32
5037.9837.28
10033.0734.47
20029.0431.74

Source: Dion Global

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sudarshan Pharma Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.94%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 19.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sudarshan Pharma Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 07, 2026, 04:55 PM IST ISTSudarshan Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTSudarshan Pharma - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 25, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTSudarshan Pharma - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jun 18, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTSudarshan Pharma - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Scheduled On Thursday, 18 June 2026 Cancelled
Jun 16, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTSudarshan Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Thur

Source: Dion Global

About Sudarshan Pharma Industries

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51496MH2008PLC184997 and registration number is 184997. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 667.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hemal Vasantrai Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sachin V Mehta
    Founder & Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jaya Ankur Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Umesh Luthra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anil Ghogare
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Patil
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sudarshan Pharma Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sudarshan Pharma Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudarshan Pharma Industries is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sudarshan Pharma Industries?

The Sudarshan Pharma Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sudarshan Pharma Industries?

The market cap of Sudarshan Pharma Industries is ₹818.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sudarshan Pharma Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sudarshan Pharma Industries are ₹34.48 and ₹32.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sudarshan Pharma Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudarshan Pharma Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudarshan Pharma Industries is ₹42.79 and 52-week low of Sudarshan Pharma Industries is ₹18.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sudarshan Pharma Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sudarshan Pharma Industries has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, -15.57% for the past month, 13.3% over 3 months, 10.21% over 1 year, 66.81% across 3 years, and 37.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sudarshan Pharma Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sudarshan Pharma Industries are 35.23 and 5.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sudarshan Pharma Industries News

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