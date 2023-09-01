Follow Us

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. Share Price

SUDARSHAN PHARMA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹84.00 Closed
1.661.37
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹81.42₹84.00
₹84.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.85₹91.90
₹84.00
Open Price
₹82.00
Prev. Close
₹82.63
Volume
41,600

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R184.86
  • R285.72
  • R387.44
  • Pivot
    83.14
  • S182.28
  • S280.56
  • S379.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.8782.83
  • 106.9381.31
  • 203.4778.04
  • 501.3972.92
  • 1000.6969.85
  • 2000.350

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.0713.1226.0721.1221.1221.1221.12
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingFinal Dividend & ESOP
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51496MH2008PLC184997 and registration number is 184997. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.

Management

  • Mr. Hemal V Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sachin V Mehta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Jaya Ankur Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Umesh Luthra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Chandrakumar Hedaoo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Patil
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is ₹202.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is 5.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is ₹84.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is ₹91.90 and 52-week low of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is ₹51.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

