What is the share price of Sudarshan Pharma Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudarshan Pharma Industries is ₹34.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sudarshan Pharma Industries? The Sudarshan Pharma Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sudarshan Pharma Industries? The market cap of Sudarshan Pharma Industries is ₹818.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sudarshan Pharma Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sudarshan Pharma Industries are ₹34.48 and ₹32.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sudarshan Pharma Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudarshan Pharma Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudarshan Pharma Industries is ₹42.79 and 52-week low of Sudarshan Pharma Industries is ₹18.50 as on .

How has the Sudarshan Pharma Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sudarshan Pharma Industries has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, -15.57% for the past month, 13.3% over 3 months, 10.21% over 1 year, 66.81% across 3 years, and 37.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sudarshan Pharma Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sudarshan Pharma Industries are 35.23 and 5.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global