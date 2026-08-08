Here's the live share price of Sudarshan Pharma Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sudarshan Pharma Industries
|-10.27
|-15.57
|13.30
|29.38
|10.21
|66.81
|37.43
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sudarshan Pharma Industries has gained 10.21% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Sudarshan Pharma Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.53
|35.39
|10
|39.86
|37.2
|20
|40.22
|38.32
|50
|37.98
|37.28
|100
|33.07
|34.47
|200
|29.04
|31.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sudarshan Pharma Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.94%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 19.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:55 PM IST IST
|Sudarshan Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Sudarshan Pharma - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 25, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Sudarshan Pharma - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jun 18, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Sudarshan Pharma - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Scheduled On Thursday, 18 June 2026 Cancelled
|Jun 16, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Sudarshan Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Thur
Source: Dion Global
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51496MH2008PLC184997 and registration number is 184997. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 667.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudarshan Pharma Industries is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sudarshan Pharma Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sudarshan Pharma Industries is ₹818.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sudarshan Pharma Industries are ₹34.48 and ₹32.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudarshan Pharma Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudarshan Pharma Industries is ₹42.79 and 52-week low of Sudarshan Pharma Industries is ₹18.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sudarshan Pharma Industries has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, -15.57% for the past month, 13.3% over 3 months, 10.21% over 1 year, 66.81% across 3 years, and 37.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sudarshan Pharma Industries are 35.23 and 5.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global