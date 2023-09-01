Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend & ESOP
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51496MH2008PLC184997 and registration number is 184997. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.
The market cap of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is ₹202.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is 5.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is ₹84.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is ₹91.90 and 52-week low of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is ₹51.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.