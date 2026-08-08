Here's the live share price of Subex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Subex
|11.43
|13.92
|30.46
|29.47
|12.06
|-25.62
|-23.84
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Subex has gained 12.06% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Subex has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.21
|13.12
|10
|12.38
|12.84
|20
|12.65
|12.61
|50
|11.73
|11.93
|100
|10.42
|11.32
|200
|10.92
|11.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Subex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 98.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Subex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Subex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Subex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Subex - Implementation Of New ESOP Scheme And Secondary Acquisition By The Trust
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Subex - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Subex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1994PLC016663 and registration number is 016663. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 281.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subex is ₹13.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Subex is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Subex is ₹772.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Subex are ₹14.28 and ₹13.68.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subex is ₹14.58 and 52-week low of Subex is ₹6.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Subex has shown returns of -2.55% over the past day, 13.92% for the past month, 30.46% over 3 months, 12.06% over 1 year, -25.62% across 3 years, and -23.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Subex are 25.82 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global