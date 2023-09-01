Follow Us

Subex Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUBEX LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹35.75 Closed
-1.11-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Subex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.40₹36.60
₹35.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.00₹39.10
₹35.75
Open Price
₹36.10
Prev. Close
₹36.15
Volume
58,57,856

Subex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R136.47
  • R237.13
  • R337.67
  • Pivot
    35.93
  • S135.27
  • S234.73
  • S334.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.5735.36
  • 1031.1234.62
  • 2031.5833.83
  • 5034.3932.42
  • 10030.7931.57
  • 20035.0631.77

Subex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.528.1431.5622.77-2.98251.47523.48
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Subex Ltd. Share Holdings

Subex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Subex Ltd.

Subex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1994PLC016663 and registration number is 016663. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 281.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Singhvi
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shiva Shankar Naga Roddam
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. George Zacharias
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Poornima Prabhu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nisha Dutt
    Independent Director

FAQs on Subex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Subex Ltd.?

The market cap of Subex Ltd. is ₹2,9.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Subex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Subex Ltd. is -22.82 and PB ratio of Subex Ltd. is 4.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Subex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subex Ltd. is ₹35.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Subex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subex Ltd. is ₹39.10 and 52-week low of Subex Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

