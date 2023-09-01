What is the Market Cap of Subex Ltd.? The market cap of Subex Ltd. is ₹2,9.16 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Subex Ltd.? P/E ratio of Subex Ltd. is -22.82 and PB ratio of Subex Ltd. is 4.74 as on .

What is the share price of Subex Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subex Ltd. is ₹35.75 as on .