What is the share price of Subex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subex is ₹13.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Subex? The Subex is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Subex? The market cap of Subex is ₹772.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Subex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Subex are ₹14.28 and ₹13.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Subex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subex is ₹14.58 and 52-week low of Subex is ₹6.63 as on .

How has the Subex performed historically in terms of returns? The Subex has shown returns of -2.55% over the past day, 13.92% for the past month, 30.46% over 3 months, 12.06% over 1 year, -25.62% across 3 years, and -23.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Subex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Subex are 25.82 and 2.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global