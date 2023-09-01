Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Subex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1994PLC016663 and registration number is 016663. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 281.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Subex Ltd. is ₹2,9.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Subex Ltd. is -22.82 and PB ratio of Subex Ltd. is 4.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subex Ltd. is ₹35.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subex Ltd. is ₹39.10 and 52-week low of Subex Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.