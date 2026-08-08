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Subex Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUBEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Subex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.75 Closed
-2.55₹ -0.36
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Subex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.68₹14.28
₹13.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.63₹14.58
₹13.75
Open Price
₹14.25
Prev. Close
₹14.11
Volume
1,75,913

Source: Dion Global

Subex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Subex		11.4313.9230.4629.4712.06-25.62-23.84
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Subex has gained 12.06% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Subex has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Subex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Subex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.2113.12
1012.3812.84
2012.6512.61
5011.7311.93
10010.4211.32
20010.9211.6

Source: Dion Global

Subex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Subex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 98.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Subex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTSubex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTSubex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTSubex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTSubex - Implementation Of New ESOP Scheme And Secondary Acquisition By The Trust
Aug 05, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTSubex - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Subex

Subex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1994PLC016663 and registration number is 016663. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 281.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Singhvi
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Ms. Nisha Dutt
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Poornima Prabhu
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Archana Muthappa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rupinder Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali Kalyanaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkata Erinti Narayana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Ohrie
    Independent Director

FAQs on Subex Share Price

What is the share price of Subex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subex is ₹13.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Subex?

The Subex is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Subex?

The market cap of Subex is ₹772.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Subex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Subex are ₹14.28 and ₹13.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Subex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subex is ₹14.58 and 52-week low of Subex is ₹6.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Subex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Subex has shown returns of -2.55% over the past day, 13.92% for the past month, 30.46% over 3 months, 12.06% over 1 year, -25.62% across 3 years, and -23.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Subex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Subex are 25.82 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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