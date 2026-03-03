Here's the live share price of Suba Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Suba Hotels has declined 5.50% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.64%.
Suba Hotels’s current P/E of 17.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suba Hotels
|-4.87
|2.13
|-19.42
|-24.64
|-24.64
|-9.00
|-5.50
|Indian Hotels Company
|-3.72
|-4.48
|-11.38
|-15.89
|-10.42
|26.97
|39.95
|ITC Hotels
|-3.96
|-7.28
|-16.93
|-31.17
|6.82
|0.13
|0.08
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-2.55
|-0.17
|-14.18
|-20.35
|-20.16
|4.64
|-4.25
|EIH
|-2.47
|-5.96
|-17.47
|-24.23
|-2.78
|24.86
|24.70
|Chalet Hotels
|-7.02
|-12.41
|-13.90
|-23.38
|4.67
|29.55
|35.17
|Ventive Hospitality
|-0.34
|-7.51
|-0.41
|-4.55
|27.18
|0.33
|0.20
|Travel Food Services
|-4.34
|6.99
|-10.44
|-8.36
|9.46
|3.06
|1.82
|Devyani International
|-5.35
|5.61
|-10.50
|-30.06
|-26.63
|-6.94
|-0.15
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|1.06
|-1.17
|9.34
|7.23
|1.58
|0.53
|0.31
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|0.26
|-13.79
|-30.02
|-32.84
|-9.45
|13.28
|22.60
|Westlife Foodworld
|0.30
|2.16
|-15.91
|-33.11
|-27.71
|-9.69
|-0.66
|Sapphire Foods India
|-8.60
|4.35
|-23.24
|-39.16
|-39.70
|-7.63
|-4.09
|Valor Estate
|-4.16
|-1.70
|-14.47
|-39.96
|-9.55
|16.22
|29.72
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|-2.00
|-6.43
|-11.39
|-21.70
|-2.54
|0.85
|12.57
|Juniper Hotels
|-1.69
|-7.90
|-10.48
|-26.57
|-15.10
|-19.25
|-12.04
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-6.83
|-7.55
|-12.58
|-10.76
|-4.75
|15.65
|8.93
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-0.50
|-0.06
|3.43
|-22.30
|-0.95
|-12.47
|-15.60
|Samhi Hotels
|-1.66
|-6.13
|-13.88
|-26.65
|13.75
|3.60
|2.14
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-4.52
|-6.34
|-9.80
|-24.40
|-14.38
|-16.14
|-10.02
Over the last one year, Suba Hotels has declined 24.64% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.42%), ITC Hotels (6.82%), Jubilant Foodworks (-20.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Suba Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (39.95%) and ITC Hotels (0.08%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|130.8
|131
|10
|130.28
|130.37
|20
|127.69
|129.19
|50
|130.94
|133.84
|100
|147.5
|148.81
|200
|73.75
|0
In the latest quarter, Suba Hotels saw a rise in promoter holding to 91.40%, while DII stake increased to 7.26%, FII holding rose to 3.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Suba Hotels fact sheet for more information
Suba Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999GJ1997PLC120713 and registration number is 120713. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suba Hotels is ₹122.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Suba Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Suba Hotels is ₹295.76 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suba Hotels are ₹127.00 and ₹120.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suba Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suba Hotels is ₹200.00 and 52-week low of Suba Hotels is ₹104.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Suba Hotels has shown returns of -6.26% over the past day, 0.37% for the past month, -24.92% over 3 months, -24.64% over 1 year, -9.0% across 3 years, and -5.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suba Hotels are 17.32 and 4.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.