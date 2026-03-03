Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Suba Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUBA HOTELS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Suba Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹122.00 Closed
-6.26₹ -8.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:42 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Suba Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.00₹127.00
₹122.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.00₹200.00
₹122.00
Open Price
₹126.25
Prev. Close
₹130.15
Volume
76,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Suba Hotels has declined 5.50% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.64%.

Suba Hotels’s current P/E of 17.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Suba Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suba Hotels		-4.872.13-19.42-24.64-24.64-9.00-5.50
Indian Hotels Company		-3.72-4.48-11.38-15.89-10.4226.9739.95
ITC Hotels		-3.96-7.28-16.93-31.176.820.130.08
Jubilant Foodworks		-2.55-0.17-14.18-20.35-20.164.64-4.25
EIH		-2.47-5.96-17.47-24.23-2.7824.8624.70
Chalet Hotels		-7.02-12.41-13.90-23.384.6729.5535.17
Ventive Hospitality		-0.34-7.51-0.41-4.5527.180.330.20
Travel Food Services		-4.346.99-10.44-8.369.463.061.82
Devyani International		-5.355.61-10.50-30.06-26.63-6.94-0.15
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		1.06-1.179.347.231.580.530.31
Lemon Tree Hotels		0.26-13.79-30.02-32.84-9.4513.2822.60
Westlife Foodworld		0.302.16-15.91-33.11-27.71-9.69-0.66
Sapphire Foods India		-8.604.35-23.24-39.16-39.70-7.63-4.09
Valor Estate		-4.16-1.70-14.47-39.96-9.5516.2229.72
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		-2.00-6.43-11.39-21.70-2.540.8512.57
Juniper Hotels		-1.69-7.90-10.48-26.57-15.10-19.25-12.04
India Tourism Development Corporation		-6.83-7.55-12.58-10.76-4.7515.658.93
Restaurant Brands Asia		-0.50-0.063.43-22.30-0.95-12.47-15.60
Samhi Hotels		-1.66-6.13-13.88-26.6513.753.602.14
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		-4.52-6.34-9.80-24.40-14.38-16.14-10.02

Over the last one year, Suba Hotels has declined 24.64% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.42%), ITC Hotels (6.82%), Jubilant Foodworks (-20.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Suba Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (39.95%) and ITC Hotels (0.08%).

Suba Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Suba Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5130.8131
10130.28130.37
20127.69129.19
50130.94133.84
100147.5148.81
20073.750

Suba Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suba Hotels saw a rise in promoter holding to 91.40%, while DII stake increased to 7.26%, FII holding rose to 3.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Suba Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Suba Hotels fact sheet for more information

About Suba Hotels

Suba Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999GJ1997PLC120713 and registration number is 120713. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Management

  • Mr. Mansur Abubaker Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mubeen Mansur Mehta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Girish Bhatt
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar Payannavar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suba Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Suba Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suba Hotels is ₹122.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suba Hotels?

The Suba Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suba Hotels?

The market cap of Suba Hotels is ₹295.76 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suba Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suba Hotels are ₹127.00 and ₹120.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suba Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suba Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suba Hotels is ₹200.00 and 52-week low of Suba Hotels is ₹104.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Suba Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suba Hotels has shown returns of -6.26% over the past day, 0.37% for the past month, -24.92% over 3 months, -24.64% over 1 year, -9.0% across 3 years, and -5.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suba Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suba Hotels are 17.32 and 4.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Suba Hotels News

More Suba Hotels News
icon
Market Pulse