Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Studio LSD Share Price

NSE
BSE

STUDIO LSD

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Studio LSD along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.25 Closed
2.50₹ 0.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:53 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Studio LSD Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.80₹10.35
₹10.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.80₹43.20
₹10.25
Open Price
₹9.80
Prev. Close
₹10.00
Volume
1,10,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Studio LSD has declined 24.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -75.03%.

Studio LSD’s current P/E of 46.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Studio LSD Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Studio LSD		-0.97-8.07-29.07-66.12-75.03-37.03-24.23
Sun TV Network		6.2714.7313.4111.4511.2412.494.32
Prime Focus		2.736.9556.2993.89185.1352.8531.89
Affle 3I		-2.91-17.51-16.77-28.70-3.0510.253.49
PVR INOX		-1.523.11-10.03-9.4013.54-13.19-6.44
Amagi Media Labs		-0.84-0.249.109.109.102.951.76
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.372.00-15.59-27.60-6.63-25.05-17.63
Tips Music		-4.70-0.38-4.37-6.45-7.8452.8763.13
Latent View Analytics		-5.34-30.63-28.67-23.10-9.90-2.91-7.74
Saregama India		0.240.40-11.29-33.52-26.67-0.2422.66
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.14-25.16-39.00-18.28-17.47-4.35
Aqylon Nexus		-18.44-33.75-12.316.61157.03775.57282.15
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.64-6.53-20.39-30.10-20.63-12.14-19.66
Signpost India		2.4222.1221.06-8.5413.48-8.71-5.32
Den Networks		-3.44-5.32-14.31-24.77-11.64-3.53-14.26
Balaji Telefilms		-0.9413.54-11.66-5.2196.0731.8710.69
New Delhi Television		-1.98-4.97-5.69-28.64-13.19-23.1812.99
TV Today Network		-2.171.12-10.19-19.80-19.66-16.44-14.92
GTPL Hathway		-15.69-26.12-40.85-50.54-44.15-19.71-14.27
OnMobile Global		-5.16-2.99-22.14-9.161.10-11.38-14.15

Over the last one year, Studio LSD has declined 75.03% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.24%), Prime Focus (185.13%), Affle 3I (-3.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Studio LSD has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.32%) and Prime Focus (31.89%).

Studio LSD Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Studio LSD Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.3510.21
1010.4110.33
2010.6110.58
5011.6111.87
10014.3515.12
20010.830

Studio LSD Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Studio LSD remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Studio LSD Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Studio LSD fact sheet for more information

About Studio LSD

Studio LSD Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U92410MH2017PLC290116 and registration number is 290116. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Prateek Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Parth Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Suman Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Swati Dhoot
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director
  • Mr. Bajrang Jagdish Prajapat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Studio LSD Share Price

What is the share price of Studio LSD?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Studio LSD is ₹10.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Studio LSD?

The Studio LSD is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Studio LSD?

The market cap of Studio LSD is ₹53.19 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Studio LSD?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Studio LSD are ₹10.35 and ₹9.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Studio LSD?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Studio LSD stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Studio LSD is ₹43.20 and 52-week low of Studio LSD is ₹9.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Studio LSD performed historically in terms of returns?

The Studio LSD has shown returns of 2.5% over the past day, -5.96% for the past month, -24.91% over 3 months, -75.03% over 1 year, -37.03% across 3 years, and -24.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Studio LSD?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Studio LSD are 46.30 and 0.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Studio LSD News

More Studio LSD News
icon
Market Pulse