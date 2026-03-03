Here's the live share price of Studio LSD along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Studio LSD has declined 24.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -75.03%.
Studio LSD’s current P/E of 46.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Studio LSD
|-0.97
|-8.07
|-29.07
|-66.12
|-75.03
|-37.03
|-24.23
|Sun TV Network
|6.27
|14.73
|13.41
|11.45
|11.24
|12.49
|4.32
|Prime Focus
|2.73
|6.95
|56.29
|93.89
|185.13
|52.85
|31.89
|Affle 3I
|-2.91
|-17.51
|-16.77
|-28.70
|-3.05
|10.25
|3.49
|PVR INOX
|-1.52
|3.11
|-10.03
|-9.40
|13.54
|-13.19
|-6.44
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.84
|-0.24
|9.10
|9.10
|9.10
|2.95
|1.76
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-4.37
|2.00
|-15.59
|-27.60
|-6.63
|-25.05
|-17.63
|Tips Music
|-4.70
|-0.38
|-4.37
|-6.45
|-7.84
|52.87
|63.13
|Latent View Analytics
|-5.34
|-30.63
|-28.67
|-23.10
|-9.90
|-2.91
|-7.74
|Saregama India
|0.24
|0.40
|-11.29
|-33.52
|-26.67
|-0.24
|22.66
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-3.89
|-11.14
|-25.16
|-39.00
|-18.28
|-17.47
|-4.35
|Aqylon Nexus
|-18.44
|-33.75
|-12.31
|6.61
|157.03
|775.57
|282.15
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-3.64
|-6.53
|-20.39
|-30.10
|-20.63
|-12.14
|-19.66
|Signpost India
|2.42
|22.12
|21.06
|-8.54
|13.48
|-8.71
|-5.32
|Den Networks
|-3.44
|-5.32
|-14.31
|-24.77
|-11.64
|-3.53
|-14.26
|Balaji Telefilms
|-0.94
|13.54
|-11.66
|-5.21
|96.07
|31.87
|10.69
|New Delhi Television
|-1.98
|-4.97
|-5.69
|-28.64
|-13.19
|-23.18
|12.99
|TV Today Network
|-2.17
|1.12
|-10.19
|-19.80
|-19.66
|-16.44
|-14.92
|GTPL Hathway
|-15.69
|-26.12
|-40.85
|-50.54
|-44.15
|-19.71
|-14.27
|OnMobile Global
|-5.16
|-2.99
|-22.14
|-9.16
|1.10
|-11.38
|-14.15
Over the last one year, Studio LSD has declined 75.03% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.24%), Prime Focus (185.13%), Affle 3I (-3.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Studio LSD has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.32%) and Prime Focus (31.89%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.35
|10.21
|10
|10.41
|10.33
|20
|10.61
|10.58
|50
|11.61
|11.87
|100
|14.35
|15.12
|200
|10.83
|0
In the latest quarter, Studio LSD remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Studio LSD fact sheet for more information
Studio LSD Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U92410MH2017PLC290116 and registration number is 290116. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Studio LSD is ₹10.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Studio LSD is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Studio LSD is ₹53.19 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Studio LSD are ₹10.35 and ₹9.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Studio LSD stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Studio LSD is ₹43.20 and 52-week low of Studio LSD is ₹9.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Studio LSD has shown returns of 2.5% over the past day, -5.96% for the past month, -24.91% over 3 months, -75.03% over 1 year, -37.03% across 3 years, and -24.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Studio LSD are 46.30 and 0.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.