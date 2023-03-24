STT hiked by up to 25% on F&O: Govt hikes securities transaction tax on sale of futures and options

STT on the sale of options has been hiked to Rs 2,100 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore against an earlier applicable levy of Rs 1,700.

The Finance bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Friday without discussion.

The Securities transaction tax (STT) has been hiked by 23.52% on the sale of options and 25% on the sale of futures contracts. As per the amendments to the Finance Bill, STT on the sale of options has been hiked to Rs 2,100 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore against an earlier applicable levy of Rs 1,700. On the sale of futures contracts, the STT has been hiked to Rs 1,250 on Rs 1 crore of turnover against the earlier levy of Rs 1,000. On the options side, the STT is charged on the premium and not the strike price. The Finance bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Friday without discussion.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram