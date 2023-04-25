Strong showing by financials lifts benchmarks

Financial stocks took the lead as strong buying in the counter gave a lift to the benchmark indices, with the 30-share Sensex closing above the 60,000-mark on Monday. Up 401.04 points (0.67%), the index closed at 60,056.10, while the Nifty50 closed at 17,743.40, up 119.35 points.

The market breath was positive, with 1,860 stocks advancing to 1,742 declining. The BSE market capitalisation rose by Rs 1.35 trillion. Among sectoral indices, the BSE Bankex and Financial Services were the biggest gainers, up 1.32% and 1.21%.

The healthcare index was the biggest loser, down 0.47%. Shares of IPCA Labs lost 1.87% on a day the company announced that its board has given the green light for the acquisition of 33.38% of the paid-up share capital of Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034 crore. Unichem shares closed the day up 2.55%.

Based on provisional data with the exchanges, FPIs were net sellers, withdrawing Rs 412.27 crore. DIIs, on the other hand, were net buyers, pumping in Rs 1,177.18 crore during the session. Following its announcement on Sunday that the board would take up the issue of share buyback, Wipro advanced 2.7% — the biggest gainer among Sensex stocks.