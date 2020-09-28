  • MORE MARKET STATS

Strong global cues lead Indian share market, Sensex, Nifty end up for 2nd day; check what pushed D-St higher

By: |
September 28, 2020 4:16 PM

Index heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries (RIL) were among the top index contributors.

Sensex, NiftyGlobal cues were also positive following positive industrial profits data from China

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 started the week on a strong footing, gaining over 1.5 per cent coupled with positive global cues. BSE Sensex ended 593 points or 1.59 per cent up at 37,982, while the broader Nifty 50 index jumped 177 points or 1.60 per cent to close at 11,227. Index heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries (RIL) were among the top index contributors. The broader market outperformed equity benchmarks. BSE MidCap index jumped 2.68 per cent or 384 points to end at 14,721, while the BSE SmallCap index finished 2.54 per cent or 368 points higher at 14,863. “Global cues were also positive following positive industrial profits data from China, setting aside concerns about the increasing virus infections and related impact. Indian markets were also banking on further stimulus and other measures by the government to boost the economy,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

IndusInd Bank top performer: 27 out of 30 stocks ended in the positive territory with IndusInd Bank gaining nearly 8 per cent. Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India, ONGC, SBI, Maruti Suzuki and RIL were among other gainers. Just three stocks Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Nestle India were the top Sensex losers, falling 0.66 per cent, 0.15 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively.

Related News

Media stocks rally: On the sectoral front, all the Nifty sectoral indices ended in the green. Nifty Media index was the top sectoral gainer, up 4.77 per cent led by PVR, INOX Leisure, Hathway and Dish TV. Nifty Bank index jumped 3.26 per cent with IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank and Federal Bank as index gainers. Nifty FMCG index gained 0.85 per cent.

Global markets: European stocks jumped in Monday’s session with FTSE up 1.51 per cent, DAX up 2.83 per cent and CAC up 2.09 per cent. “European stocks partially recovered from last week’s hefty losses on Monday, helped by bargain shopping by foreigners, upbeat industrial profits data from China and as banking stocks bounced off record lows,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities. Asian stock markets too gained on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.32 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.04 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi added 1.29 per cent.

Technical take: “The markets kept the upward momentum on for the entire day. However, the level to watch out for is 11300-11350. We need to get past and close above that price zone. That would signal that an intermediate bottom has been made and we have entered into an uptrend. Until then, there is always a possibility of a U-turn from the current levels and the Nifty might attempt to go and test the 10750 level,” said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BSE SensexNSE Nifty
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Strong global cues lead Indian share market Sensex Nifty end up for 2nd day check what pushed D-St higher
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Global shares up ahead of China holiday, Trump-Biden debate
2Nifty tops 11,200, recoups last week’s losses; should you buy? Check next resistance, support levels
3Where will Sensex, Nifty peak this year? Look at recent tops to find where share market is stuck | INTERVIEW