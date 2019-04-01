Strong gains for maiden REIT investors after Embassy Office Parks shares list at 3% premium to issue price

Embassy Office Parks’ public issue, saw a robust demand and was subscribed 2.60 times on the the final day of bidding on March 20.

India’s maiden REIT issue made a strong debut on the exchange this morning after shares of Embassy Office Parks’ REIT listed at Rs 309.59 on BSE, as comapred to its issue price of Rs 300. Earlier, Embassy Office Parks’ public issue, saw a robust demand and was subscribed 2.60 times on the the final day of bidding on March 20. According to the exchange data, the issue received bids for 18,34,76,000 units against the total issue size of 7,12,56,400 units.

India’s first REIT offering and Asia’s biggest issue saw over nine crore individuals buying the units of the REIT during the IPO. According to a regulatory filing the firm finalised allocation of 58,105,600 units to anchor investors at Rs 300 per unit, totalling Rs 1,743.16 crore. The issue is in a price band of Rs 299-300 per unit. Blackstone and Bengaluru-based Embassy Office Park raised Rs 4,750 crore from the IPO. The units will be listed on NSE and the BSE, effective today.

Notably, Embassy REIT’s portfolio consists of seven best-in-class office parks and four prime city-center office buildings, totalling 32.60 million square feet as of 31st Mar’18. The total market value of all completed and under-construction/proposed assets is aggregates to a whopping Rs 37,400 crore.

Taking stock of the firm’s attractive prospects going forward, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a report that leasing income is expected to grow from Rs 1,800 crore in FY19 to Rs 2,500 crore in FY21 driven by embedded organic growth opportunities (MTM re-leasing), leasing of vacant space, on-campus development, acquisitions and ROFO with Embassy REIT’s sponsor. The manager for the REIT is Embassy Office Parks Management Services, which is led by Mr. Micheal Holland (ex JLL, Assetz), who has over 20 years of work experience in CRE).

“For the Indian property market, it is certainly good news that will not only trigger a flow of institutional funds but will considerably enhance transparency and governance in the realty market especially the commercial one, thereby boosting stakeholder’s confidence,” Honey Katiyal, CEO at Investors Clinic told Financial Express Online.

Taking stock of the Indian reality market, Katiyal noted that there are a plethora of REITable properties that works more or less like mutual funds or shares. “These assets include commercial properties like office spaces and coworking spaces. However, the major deciding factor is to get them listed on stock exchanges or security trades. So, if you are a small investor, you don’t have to think before investing in REITs. All you have to do is to buy some units and start trading,” she said.