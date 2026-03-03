Facebook Pixel Code
String Metaverse Share Price

NSE
BSE

STRING METAVERSE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of String Metaverse along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹134.05 Closed
-5.00₹ -7.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

String Metaverse Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹134.05₹134.05
₹134.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.93₹324.35
₹134.05
Open Price
₹134.05
Prev. Close
₹141.10
Volume
10,004

Over the last 5 years, the share price of String Metaverse has gained 119.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 164.50%.

String Metaverse's current P/E of 19.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

String Metaverse Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
String Metaverse		0-14.24-53.33-48.81164.50121.28121.37
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, String Metaverse has gained 164.50% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, String Metaverse has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

String Metaverse Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

String Metaverse Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5156.71151.03
10153.36153.6
20154.76163.49
50210.07191.97
100232.54192.47
200137.37154.42

String Metaverse Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, String Metaverse remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 18.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

String Metaverse Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 7:59 PM ISTString Metaverse - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 27, 2026, 7:30 PM ISTString Metaverse - Disclosure Under Reg 30 Of SEBI (LODR)
Feb 19, 2026, 5:01 PM ISTString Metaverse - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 13, 2026, 7:02 PM ISTString Metaverse - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th February,2026.
Feb 10, 2026, 10:56 PM ISTString Metaverse - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th February,2026.

About String Metaverse

String Metaverse Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62099TG1994PLC017207 and registration number is 017207. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 106.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ghanshyam Dass
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Meenavalli Ganesh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Meenavalli Krishna Mohan
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sai Santosh Althuru
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sarat Kumar Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deenadayal Tripurasetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Jadhav
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anima Rajmohan Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Prabhudas Vastani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prathipa?? Parthasarathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kumar Ratakonda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Reddy Samala
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on String Metaverse Share Price

What is the share price of String Metaverse?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for String Metaverse is ₹134.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is String Metaverse?

The String Metaverse is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of String Metaverse?

The market cap of String Metaverse is ₹1,560.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of String Metaverse?

Today’s highest and lowest price of String Metaverse are ₹134.05 and ₹134.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of String Metaverse?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which String Metaverse stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of String Metaverse is ₹324.35 and 52-week low of String Metaverse is ₹58.93 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the String Metaverse performed historically in terms of returns?

The String Metaverse has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -10.42% for the past month, -48.93% over 3 months, 164.5% over 1 year, 121.28% across 3 years, and 119.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of String Metaverse?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of String Metaverse are 19.52 and 5.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

String Metaverse News

