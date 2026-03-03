Here's the live share price of String Metaverse along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of String Metaverse has gained 119.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 164.50%.
String Metaverse’s current P/E of 19.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|String Metaverse
|0
|-14.24
|-53.33
|-48.81
|164.50
|121.28
|121.37
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, String Metaverse has gained 164.50% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, String Metaverse has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|156.71
|151.03
|10
|153.36
|153.6
|20
|154.76
|163.49
|50
|210.07
|191.97
|100
|232.54
|192.47
|200
|137.37
|154.42
In the latest quarter, String Metaverse remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 18.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 7:59 PM IST
|String Metaverse - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 27, 2026, 7:30 PM IST
|String Metaverse - Disclosure Under Reg 30 Of SEBI (LODR)
|Feb 19, 2026, 5:01 PM IST
|String Metaverse - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 13, 2026, 7:02 PM IST
|String Metaverse - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th February,2026.
|Feb 10, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
|String Metaverse - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th February,2026.
String Metaverse Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62099TG1994PLC017207 and registration number is 017207. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 106.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for String Metaverse is ₹134.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The String Metaverse is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of String Metaverse is ₹1,560.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of String Metaverse are ₹134.05 and ₹134.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which String Metaverse stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of String Metaverse is ₹324.35 and 52-week low of String Metaverse is ₹58.93 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The String Metaverse has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -10.42% for the past month, -48.93% over 3 months, 164.5% over 1 year, 121.28% across 3 years, and 119.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of String Metaverse are 19.52 and 5.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.