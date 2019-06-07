Stress on DHFL highlights funding risk in NBFCs, reports Fitch

By: |
Published: June 7, 2019 2:46:59 PM

The NBFC sector's role as a credit provider became outsized as the Indian banking system was forced to deal with its weak asset quality, Fitch added.

DHFL became a focus point after the failure of IL&FS in September 2018DHFL became a focus point after the failure of IL&FS in September 2018

DHFL’s liquidity problems and its reported failure this week to pay coupons highlight the funding challenges faced by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Fitch Ratings said in a report.

The cash crunch is in stark contrast to the banking sector, which has not faced significant liquidity pressure or deposit withdrawals, despite asset-quality and capital weaknesses, it said.

NBFC issues were already known to the market but DHFL became a focus point after the failure of IL&FS in September 2018 contributed to a sector-wide liquidity squeeze as investors become more risk averse, it said.

NBFC’s liquidity is sensitive to market sentiment as their business models rely on short-term wholesale funding, which can dry up fast if market sentiment turns negative, it said.

Fitch further said funding models of housing finance companies and loan companies, which have become increasingly reliant on short-term funding to fund longer-term assets, have been particularly affected by the liquidity squeeze.

The sector pressures have led India’s top NBFCs to explore other sources of funding and to start positioning themselves to tap the US dollar bond market.

“We expect NBFCs to become more regular issuers in the offshore bond market as they seek to diversify their funding sources. If prudently managed, this should be credit positive as funding profiles are strengthened,” it said.

The funding squeeze has contributed to higher funding costs and a slowdown in loan growth for NBFC sector, Fitch said.

NBFCs are an important channel for extending credit to the wider economy, given their wide distribution networks, which are often more extensive across rural India than those of banks, it said.

The NBFC sector’s role as a credit provider became outsized as the Indian banking system was forced to deal with its weak asset quality, Fitch added.

Banks, particularly public-sector banks, were undercapitalised and had limited capacity to lend more. NBFCs now account for nearly 20 per cent of credit to the economy compared with about 15 per cent five years ago.

“We expect credit growth in India to remain slow, despite this week’s interest-rate cut, as most banks are capital-constrained and NBFCs face tighter funding conditions,” it said.

NBFCs’ fast loan growth in an environment of relatively benign interest rates was increasingly funded by short-term funding, in particular, commercial paper issued to the mutual fund sector, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stress on DHFL highlights funding risk in NBFCs, reports Fitch
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition