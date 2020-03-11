Strengthening rupee: FPIs resume bond buying, albeit slowly

However, FPIs continue to be net sellers of bonds in 2020 so far, having sold over $1.8 billion since the beginning of the year.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have resumed buying of Indian debt, albeit in small quantum, after having sold about $2.5 billion for 10 consecutive sessions between February 17 and March 03, a Bloomberg data showed.

In last three sessions, FPIs have bought about $250 million of Indian debt.

The waning FPI interest in bonds came in the wake of the rupee’s fall beyond the 72 mark. The domestic currency fell from 70.81-to-the-dollar in January to 74.08 as on Monday evening and has depreciated by 3.65% this year so far.

Manish Wadhawan, managing partner at Serenity Macro Partners said that FPIs are taking out money from emerging market debt and this is a reflection of the weakness in the currencies.

“We have seen the impact on dollar/rupee and that is getting transmitted to the FPI flows as well,” he said.

It is noteworthy that the sell-off by FPIs comes in the wake of a rally in the domestic bond market. The benchmark yield closed at over-a-decade low of 6.066% on Monday.

The rally in the bond market is a reflection of a fall in the US treasury yields led by a global risk-off sentiment as Covid-19 spread continues to stoke worries and fears of a recession become imminent.

The 10-year US treasury yield fell by a whopping 45 basis points as on Monday evening to a record low of 0.31%.

A massive fall in the crude price is also acting in favour of the Indian bond markets considering that the country is a net oil importer.

As on Monday evening, the brent crude was trading below $35/barrel, with prices crashing by over $10 per barrel in a single day.