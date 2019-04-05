Street cheers Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s favourite stock after Titan posts robust business update

Titan share price jumped by more than 2.1% to hit the day’s high at Rs 1,129.70 on NSE.

Shares of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s favourite scrip Titan surged on Friday after the firm said it witnessed strong revenue growth for the third straight financial year, and also posted a robust outlook going forward. Titan share price jumped by more than 2.1% to hit the day’s high at Rs 1,129.70 on NSE. “Growth has now become broad-based across divisions, reflecting our ability to adapt and recraft according to market needs,” the Tata Group firm said in its quarterly update on the stock exchanges.

Taking stock of Titan’s management commentary, Prabhudas Lilladher said that FY19 revenues grew by ~21% despite increase in gold prices and muted Jewellery demand. “For 4Q19, we estimate 19.5% Jewellery sales growth and 13.5% volume growth led by sustained market share gains” the research and brokerage firm noted in its report. The firm has maintained a ‘Buy’ call on the shares with a target share price of Rs 1,195. “We remain positive on the long term structural story and estimate 25.8% Adj. PAT CAGR over FY19-21 to arrive at a target price of 1195 (45xDec20EPS),” Prabhudas Lilladher added.

Global brokerage firm Citi said that the Q4 business update suggests strong growth trends across segments. The FY20 growth outlook of 20% despite market pressures seems encouraging. Citi has maintained an overweight call on the shares with a target share price of Rs 1,175. The firm said that market share gains could continue. In Q4 there could be slight Jewellery contraction. Citi sees little surprise on store expansion trends.

Morgan Stanley said that Titan is on track to achieve its guidance of Rs 5,000 crore in consumer sales. Strong growth trends remain broad-based across divisions with 21% revenue growth in FY19. The global firm said that Titan is looking to leverage strong business momentum by raising pace of new store roll-out. The company is confident to achieve 20% topline growth in FY20. The research firm has a target stock price of Rs 1,250 on the shares, with an overweight rating on the stock.