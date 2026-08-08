Here's the live share price of Stratmont Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Stratmont Industries
|-2.03
|-2.75
|2.93
|-28.17
|-41.64
|54.40
|24.56
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Stratmont Industries has declined 41.64% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Stratmont Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|61.21
|59.48
|10
|60.3
|59.91
|20
|60.16
|60.28
|50
|64.24
|61.75
|100
|63.65
|63.17
|200
|64.31
|66.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Stratmont Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding fell to 27.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Stratmont Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Stratmont Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Stratmont Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 26, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Stratmont Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|May 30, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Stratmont Industries - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Stratmont Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MH1984PLC339397 and registration number is 002416. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 186.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stratmont Industries is ₹60.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Stratmont Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Stratmont Industries is ₹173.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Stratmont Industries are ₹60.73 and ₹60.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stratmont Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stratmont Industries is ₹104.06 and 52-week low of Stratmont Industries is ₹45.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Stratmont Industries has shown returns of 4.33% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, 2.93% over 3 months, -41.64% over 1 year, 54.4% across 3 years, and 24.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stratmont Industries are 66.08 and 5.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.
Source: Dion Global