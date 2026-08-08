What is the share price of Stratmont Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stratmont Industries is ₹60.73 as on .

What kind of stock is Stratmont Industries? The Stratmont Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stratmont Industries? The market cap of Stratmont Industries is ₹173.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Stratmont Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Stratmont Industries are ₹60.73 and ₹60.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stratmont Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stratmont Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stratmont Industries is ₹104.06 and 52-week low of Stratmont Industries is ₹45.31 as on .

How has the Stratmont Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Stratmont Industries has shown returns of 4.33% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, 2.93% over 3 months, -41.64% over 1 year, 54.4% across 3 years, and 24.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stratmont Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stratmont Industries are 66.08 and 5.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global