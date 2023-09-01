What is the Market Cap of Stratmont Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Stratmont Industries Ltd. is ₹6.65 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Stratmont Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Stratmont Industries Ltd. is 8.02 and PB ratio of Stratmont Industries Ltd. is 2.26 as on .

What is the share price of Stratmont Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stratmont Industries Ltd. is ₹19.00 as on .