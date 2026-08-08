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Stratmont Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

STRATMONT INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Stratmont Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹60.73 Closed
4.33₹ 2.52
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Stratmont Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.73₹60.73
₹60.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.31₹104.06
₹60.73
Open Price
₹60.73
Prev. Close
₹58.21
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Stratmont Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Stratmont Industries		-2.03-2.752.93-28.17-41.6454.4024.56
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Stratmont Industries has declined 41.64% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Stratmont Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Stratmont Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Stratmont Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
561.2159.48
1060.359.91
2060.1660.28
5064.2461.75
10063.6563.17
20064.3166.37

Source: Dion Global

Stratmont Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Stratmont Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding fell to 27.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Stratmont Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTStratmont Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 14, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTStratmont Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTStratmont Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 26, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTStratmont Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
May 30, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTStratmont Industries - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Stratmont Industries

Stratmont Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MH1984PLC339397 and registration number is 002416. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 186.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chinmoy Kumar Guba
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Sudhanshu Kumar Mishra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vatsal Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Tyagi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Saumya varma
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Stratmont Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Stratmont Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stratmont Industries is ₹60.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Stratmont Industries?

The Stratmont Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stratmont Industries?

The market cap of Stratmont Industries is ₹173.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Stratmont Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Stratmont Industries are ₹60.73 and ₹60.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stratmont Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stratmont Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stratmont Industries is ₹104.06 and 52-week low of Stratmont Industries is ₹45.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Stratmont Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Stratmont Industries has shown returns of 4.33% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, 2.93% over 3 months, -41.64% over 1 year, 54.4% across 3 years, and 24.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stratmont Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stratmont Industries are 66.08 and 5.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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