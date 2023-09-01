Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.44
|22.90
|7.41
|21.17
|-1.55
|-38.91
|16.92
|-0.90
|8.27
|11.81
|-4.91
|-13.48
|286.65
|124.69
|0.33
|26.52
|16.88
|27.81
|-1.43
|219.31
|69.39
|4.15
|19.25
|15.21
|28.45
|11.15
|114.55
|47.20
|0.28
|5.09
|1.26
|5.95
|-8.72
|112.05
|-6.78
|-1.37
|20.24
|14.83
|23.95
|0.66
|110.74
|-14.72
|-10.56
|0.53
|26.26
|57.98
|91.18
|295.10
|173.92
|-2.39
|17.94
|16.15
|12.31
|12.50
|10.50
|104.80
|-2.82
|13.00
|15.81
|31.49
|47.34
|171.21
|8.60
|-0.49
|6.65
|10.99
|12.83
|-25.85
|83.82
|-47.07
|1.79
|44.94
|77.18
|86.57
|59.59
|392.14
|183.44
|6.81
|21.24
|22.75
|54.92
|-7.25
|67.62
|-26.82
|0.11
|15.69
|33.52
|25.95
|11.06
|268.75
|68.57
|-2.52
|11.31
|16.69
|25.24
|9.14
|236.30
|86.35
|8.53
|33.81
|34.28
|38.73
|9.82
|185.02
|18.61
|-3.06
|21.40
|17.24
|26.09
|1.24
|114.43
|12.81
|-0.29
|7.13
|-3.15
|44.74
|60.53
|169.11
|24.12
|-4.13
|0.13
|8.01
|-5.18
|-11.54
|78.95
|0.13
|-1.87
|6.05
|0.38
|7.00
|-22.42
|-9.00
|-50.09
|5.62
|15.67
|-8.88
|24.42
|178.36
|751.06
|493.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Stratmont Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MH1984PLC339397 and registration number is 002416. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Stratmont Industries Ltd. is ₹6.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Stratmont Industries Ltd. is 8.02 and PB ratio of Stratmont Industries Ltd. is 2.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stratmont Industries Ltd. is ₹19.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stratmont Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stratmont Industries Ltd. is ₹22.01 and 52-week low of Stratmont Industries Ltd. is ₹13.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.