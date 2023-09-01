Follow Us

Stratmont Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STRATMONT INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.00 Closed
4.40.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Stratmont Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.20₹19.00
₹19.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.20₹22.01
₹19.00
Open Price
₹18.20
Prev. Close
₹18.20
Volume
89

Stratmont Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.27
  • R219.53
  • R320.07
  • Pivot
    18.73
  • S118.47
  • S217.93
  • S317.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.8218.54
  • 1017.9218.59
  • 2017.2918.46
  • 5019.6118.47
  • 10019.8818.24
  • 20021.8418.28

Stratmont Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.4422.907.4121.17-1.55-38.9116.92
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Stratmont Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Stratmont Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Stratmont Industries Ltd.

Stratmont Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MH1984PLC339397 and registration number is 002416. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chinmoy Kumar Guba
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aman Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chinder Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Harish Kisan Kuchekar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vatsal Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Gayatri Devi Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Tyagi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Patwar
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Stratmont Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Stratmont Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Stratmont Industries Ltd. is ₹6.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Stratmont Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Stratmont Industries Ltd. is 8.02 and PB ratio of Stratmont Industries Ltd. is 2.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Stratmont Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stratmont Industries Ltd. is ₹19.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stratmont Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stratmont Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stratmont Industries Ltd. is ₹22.01 and 52-week low of Stratmont Industries Ltd. is ₹13.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

