Strategy: Market showing discernment of business models

The sharp difference in the price performance of consumer stocks over the past two years after years of similar performance looks like a curious phenomenon. However, the difference in performance may not be that curious after all. It could reflect the market’s better understanding of the differences in the business models of the companies and growing comfort or concerns about the relative strengths and weaknesses of their business models.

All consumer companies are equal…

Consumer stocks performed similarly over March 2009-March 2018 in terms of (i) strong price performance, (ii) increase in their gross and Ebitda margins over FY2014-18 and (iii) re-rating of multiples. We believe two underlying factors drove the performance: (i) decline in global bond yields and (ii) high earnings growth expectations.

…but some consumer companies are more equal than others

Stock prices of a few companies have risen further over the past two years while stock prices of several others have declined or stagnated, leading to wide divergence in multiples of consumer stocks. A few of them have disappointed on earnings but we believe there may be longer-term issues at work (longevity of business models and cash flows) that may have contributed to the diverse performance. In our view, the two biggest business moats of consumer companies are brands and distribution and they reinforce each other.

Distribution moats

In our view, certain consumer businesses such as (i) jewellery, (ii) liquor and (iii) paints may have the strongest distribution moats. These businesses are unlikely to face any meaningful threat from e-commerce or organised retailers as distribution of these products would continue to be through the traditional model in the case of jewellery and paints or regulated in the case of liquor. These businesses have the added advantage of lower threat from private labels.

Brand moats

We believe certain consumer businesses such as beauty products (with high brand association for users) may be in a better position to withstand the inevitable competition from (i) private label brands of modern retailing companies and (ii) products launched through the e-commerce route. On the other hand, products with low brand association for users may face more competition from new products. Also, ‘standardisation’ of products (a powerful disruption theme) may lead to several ‘brands’ being reduced to commodities over time.