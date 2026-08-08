Here's the live share price of Stovec Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Stovec Industries
|0.02
|0.89
|-7.1
|-11.61
|-26.09
|-12.97
|-7.98
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|7.77
|0.58
|48.22
|82.76
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-9.43
|-12.51
|-0.21
|-23.87
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|3.66
|6.4
|26.59
|20.55
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|16.66
|3.3
|57.57
|166.05
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|4.03
|2.26
|-8.75
|-17.58
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|5.77
|11.53
|5.46
|11.73
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-5.78
|-24.76
|-29.84
|-44.26
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|2.05
|-15.4
|-2.49
|-22.86
|31.91
|29.2
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-12.02
|-21.66
|-8.79
|-19.04
|3.1
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|17.61
|32.53
|182.7
|182.7
|41.4
|23.1
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|8.71
|1.58
|12.16
|-18.32
|-1.83
|-1.1
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-8.37
|-23.78
|4
|-21.98
|3.8
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-8.46
|-19.3
|10.05
|-27.41
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|5.61
|101.07
|110.03
|70.69
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-5.33
|36.36
|198.58
|143.95
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|13.21
|72.5
|89.32
|126.22
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|28.29
|8.94
|1.08
|-24.16
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-10.87
|-11.44
|-6.2
|-17.18
|20.7
|30.8
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Stovec Industries has declined 26.09% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (82.76%), Suzlon Energy (-23.87%), Triveni Turbine (20.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Stovec Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,704.59
|1,698.29
|10
|1,704.86
|1,701.05
|20
|1,703.15
|1,700.97
|50
|1,689.4
|1,707.2
|100
|1,719.78
|1,750.34
|200
|1,868.71
|1,881.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Stovec Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:21 PM IST IST
|Stovec Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve, Inter Alia, The Unaudited Financial Results Of The
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Stovec Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Stovec Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Stovec Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 09, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Stovec Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Stovec Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1973PLC050790 and registration number is 050790. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 198.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stovec Industries is ₹1,700.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Stovec Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Stovec Industries is ₹354.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Stovec Industries are ₹1,729.90 and ₹1,700.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stovec Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stovec Industries is ₹2,396.00 and 52-week low of Stovec Industries is ₹1,391.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Stovec Industries has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, 2.95% for the past month, -8.51% over 3 months, -27.17% over 1 year, -12.97% across 3 years, and -7.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stovec Industries are 0.00 and 2.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.76 per annum.
Source: Dion Global