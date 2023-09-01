Follow Us

STOVEC INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹2,360.00 Closed
-1.33-31.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Stovec Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,076.00₹2,400.00
₹2,360.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,810.00₹2,893.30
₹2,360.00
Open Price
₹2,390.05
Prev. Close
₹2,391.85
Volume
2,103

Stovec Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,481.33
  • R22,602.67
  • R32,805.33
  • Pivot
    2,278.67
  • S12,157.33
  • S21,954.67
  • S31,833.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,504.522,383.3
  • 102,504.342,403.39
  • 202,589.932,426.16
  • 502,682.562,382.41
  • 1002,547.52,316.82
  • 2002,492.562,299.76

Stovec Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.09-6.4713.2911.67-17.5313.21-10.14
0.811.9728.0246.7971.38342.12339.21
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.4114.6265.06127.41141.062,905.201,286.30
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

Stovec Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Stovec Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQtr Results & Special Interim Dividend
09 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Stovec Industries Ltd.

Stovec Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1973PLC050790 and registration number is 050790. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of textile printing machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 233.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Khurshed M Thanawalla
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Wani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Eiko Ris
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Garrett Forde
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Marco Wadia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Dhingra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Stovec Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Stovec Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Stovec Industries Ltd. is ₹492.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Stovec Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Stovec Industries Ltd. is 70.34 and PB ratio of Stovec Industries Ltd. is 2.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Stovec Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stovec Industries Ltd. is ₹2,360.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stovec Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stovec Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stovec Industries Ltd. is ₹2,893.30 and 52-week low of Stovec Industries Ltd. is ₹1,810.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

