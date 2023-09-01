Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.09
|-6.47
|13.29
|11.67
|-17.53
|13.21
|-10.14
|0.81
|1.97
|28.02
|46.79
|71.38
|342.12
|339.21
|29.25
|30.05
|66.04
|87.05
|126.46
|253.05
|66.99
|11.62
|29.30
|124.04
|197.74
|208.64
|538.94
|270.82
|2.43
|-6.20
|3.35
|18.81
|38.00
|198.70
|220.49
|12.63
|8.27
|31.61
|40.02
|22.72
|346.44
|112.27
|-0.46
|22.93
|129.33
|281.93
|391.93
|1,724.89
|827.52
|18.22
|25.88
|66.19
|103.83
|32.49
|258.72
|195.06
|5.41
|14.62
|65.06
|127.41
|141.06
|2,905.20
|1,286.30
|5.18
|14.45
|27.44
|41.78
|15.90
|612.99
|493.51
|0.18
|4.38
|59.29
|114.41
|186.18
|1,130.33
|440.66
|7.47
|15.22
|15.46
|4.87
|0.88
|-7.37
|346.78
|3.26
|-1.27
|47.86
|92.16
|68.77
|369.02
|102.76
|8.47
|11.18
|39.33
|66.76
|84.78
|158.36
|92.72
|-0.38
|-4.58
|13.49
|58.64
|44.68
|165.66
|12.20
|13.28
|40.78
|148.83
|219.52
|196.60
|435.81
|131.15
|-0.14
|-14.54
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|2.94
|-8.53
|-4.92
|11.47
|-21.69
|114.56
|1,487.65
|14.01
|16.45
|66.33
|108.54
|196.01
|929.65
|409.69
|-0.96
|-3.43
|39.92
|94.49
|135.74
|293.37
|356.09
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Qtr Results & Special Interim Dividend
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Stovec Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1973PLC050790 and registration number is 050790. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of textile printing machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 233.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of Stovec Industries Ltd. is ₹492.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Stovec Industries Ltd. is 70.34 and PB ratio of Stovec Industries Ltd. is 2.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stovec Industries Ltd. is ₹2,360.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stovec Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stovec Industries Ltd. is ₹2,893.30 and 52-week low of Stovec Industries Ltd. is ₹1,810.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.