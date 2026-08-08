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Stovec Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

STOVEC INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Stovec Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,700.00 Closed
-0.58₹ -9.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Stovec Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,700.00₹1,729.90
₹1,700.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,391.60₹2,396.00
₹1,700.00
Open Price
₹1,709.85
Prev. Close
₹1,709.85
Volume
277

Source: Dion Global

Stovec Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Stovec Industries		0.020.89-7.1-11.61-26.09-12.97-7.98
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.047.770.5848.2282.7661.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-9.43-12.51-0.21-23.8737.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.833.666.426.5920.5517.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3716.663.357.57166.0570.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.114.032.26-8.75-17.5821.8812.61
LMW		3.915.7711.535.4611.737.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-5.78-24.76-29.84-44.2614.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.772.05-15.4-2.49-22.8631.9129.2
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-12.02-21.66-8.79-19.043.142.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2217.6132.53182.7182.741.423.1
Ajax Engineering		-2.948.711.5812.16-18.32-1.83-1.1
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-8.37-23.784-21.983.81.29
Praj Industries		4.35-8.46-19.310.05-27.41-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.335.61101.07110.0370.6919.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-5.3336.36198.58143.9524.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5513.2172.589.32126.2254.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1428.298.941.08-24.16-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-10.87-11.44-6.2-17.1820.730.8

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Stovec Industries has declined 26.09% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (82.76%), Suzlon Energy (-23.87%), Triveni Turbine (20.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Stovec Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Stovec Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Stovec Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,704.591,698.29
101,704.861,701.05
201,703.151,700.97
501,689.41,707.2
1001,719.781,750.34
2001,868.711,881.96

Source: Dion Global

Stovec Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Stovec Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Stovec Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:21 PM IST ISTStovec Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve, Inter Alia, The Unaudited Financial Results Of The
Jul 17, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTStovec Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 14, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTStovec Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTStovec Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 09, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTStovec Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Stovec Industries

Stovec Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1973PLC050790 and registration number is 050790. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 198.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Khurshed M Thanawalla
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Wani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Eiko Ris
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Garrett Forde
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Marco Wadia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kiran Dhingra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Stovec Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Stovec Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stovec Industries is ₹1,700.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Stovec Industries?

The Stovec Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stovec Industries?

The market cap of Stovec Industries is ₹354.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Stovec Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Stovec Industries are ₹1,729.90 and ₹1,700.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stovec Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stovec Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stovec Industries is ₹2,396.00 and 52-week low of Stovec Industries is ₹1,391.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Stovec Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Stovec Industries has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, 2.95% for the past month, -8.51% over 3 months, -27.17% over 1 year, -12.97% across 3 years, and -7.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stovec Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stovec Industries are 0.00 and 2.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Stovec Industries News

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