What is the share price of Stovec Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stovec Industries is ₹1,700.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Stovec Industries? The Stovec Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stovec Industries? The market cap of Stovec Industries is ₹354.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Stovec Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Stovec Industries are ₹1,729.90 and ₹1,700.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stovec Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stovec Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stovec Industries is ₹2,396.00 and 52-week low of Stovec Industries is ₹1,391.60 as on .

How has the Stovec Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Stovec Industries has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, 2.95% for the past month, -8.51% over 3 months, -27.17% over 1 year, -12.97% across 3 years, and -7.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stovec Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stovec Industries are 0.00 and 2.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global