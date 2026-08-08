Here's the live share price of Storage Technologies & Automation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Storage Technologies & Automation
|-0.36
|12.17
|-12.27
|-29.75
|-56.30
|-39.93
|-26.34
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Storage Technologies & Automation has declined 56.30% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Storage Technologies & Automation has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.13
|32.75
|10
|35.67
|33.87
|20
|35.46
|34.43
|50
|34.39
|35.43
|100
|37.83
|39.69
|200
|51.35
|51.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Storage Technologies & Automation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.16%, FII holding unchanged at 3.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Storage Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 03:17 AM IST IST
|Storage Technologies - Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 33 Of The Securities And Exchange Board"r"
|May 30, 2026, 03:07 AM IST IST
|Storage Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 33 Of The Securi
|May 25, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Storage Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Financial Stateme
|May 15, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Storage Technologies - Non Applicability Of Secretarial Compliance Report Under Regulation 24A Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations ,201
Source: Dion Global
Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900KA2010PLC052918 and registration number is 052918. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Storage Technologies & Automation is ₹33.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Storage Technologies & Automation is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Storage Technologies & Automation is ₹42.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Storage Technologies & Automation are ₹33.18 and ₹31.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Storage Technologies & Automation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Storage Technologies & Automation is ₹100.80 and 52-week low of Storage Technologies & Automation is ₹27.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Storage Technologies & Automation has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 12.17% for the past month, -12.27% over 3 months, -56.3% over 1 year, -39.93% across 3 years, and -26.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Storage Technologies & Automation are -13.01 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global