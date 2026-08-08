What is the share price of Storage Technologies & Automation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Storage Technologies & Automation is ₹33.18 as on .

What kind of stock is Storage Technologies & Automation? The Storage Technologies & Automation is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Storage Technologies & Automation? The market cap of Storage Technologies & Automation is ₹42.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Storage Technologies & Automation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Storage Technologies & Automation are ₹33.18 and ₹31.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Storage Technologies & Automation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Storage Technologies & Automation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Storage Technologies & Automation is ₹100.80 and 52-week low of Storage Technologies & Automation is ₹27.00 as on .

How has the Storage Technologies & Automation performed historically in terms of returns? The Storage Technologies & Automation has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 12.17% for the past month, -12.27% over 3 months, -56.3% over 1 year, -39.93% across 3 years, and -26.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Storage Technologies & Automation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Storage Technologies & Automation are -13.01 and 1.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global