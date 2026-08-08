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Storage Technologies & Automation Share Price

NSE
BSE

STORAGE TECHNOLOGIES & AUTOMATION

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Storage Technologies & Automation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.18 Closed
5.00₹ 1.58
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Storage Technologies & Automation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.00₹33.18
₹33.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.00₹100.80
₹33.18
Open Price
₹31.00
Prev. Close
₹31.60
Volume
23,200

Source: Dion Global

Storage Technologies & Automation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Storage Technologies & Automation		-0.3612.17-12.27-29.75-56.30-39.93-26.34
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Storage Technologies & Automation has declined 56.30% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Storage Technologies & Automation has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Storage Technologies & Automation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Storage Technologies & Automation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.1332.75
1035.6733.87
2035.4634.43
5034.3935.43
10037.8339.69
20051.3551.69

Source: Dion Global

Storage Technologies & Automation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Storage Technologies & Automation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.16%, FII holding unchanged at 3.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Storage Technologies & Automation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 07, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTStorage Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 03:17 AM IST ISTStorage Technologies - Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 33 Of The Securities And Exchange Board"r"
May 30, 2026, 03:07 AM IST ISTStorage Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 33 Of The Securi
May 25, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTStorage Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Financial Stateme
May 15, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTStorage Technologies - Non Applicability Of Secretarial Compliance Report Under Regulation 24A Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations ,201

Source: Dion Global

About Storage Technologies & Automation

Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900KA2010PLC052918 and registration number is 052918. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hanif Abdul Gaffar Khatri
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Arif Abdul Gaffar Dor
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Khasim Sait
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nuumaan Khasim
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Afzal Hussain
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Syed Azeem
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arthur Denzlin Hirenallur Girishappa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Fayaz Gangjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sreenivasan Ramakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Japna Chaudhary
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Storage Technologies & Automation Share Price

What is the share price of Storage Technologies & Automation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Storage Technologies & Automation is ₹33.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Storage Technologies & Automation?

The Storage Technologies & Automation is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Storage Technologies & Automation?

The market cap of Storage Technologies & Automation is ₹42.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Storage Technologies & Automation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Storage Technologies & Automation are ₹33.18 and ₹31.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Storage Technologies & Automation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Storage Technologies & Automation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Storage Technologies & Automation is ₹100.80 and 52-week low of Storage Technologies & Automation is ₹27.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Storage Technologies & Automation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Storage Technologies & Automation has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 12.17% for the past month, -12.27% over 3 months, -56.3% over 1 year, -39.93% across 3 years, and -26.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Storage Technologies & Automation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Storage Technologies & Automation are -13.01 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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