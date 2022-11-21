Zomato, Archean Chemicals, Five Star Business Finance, Tata Motors, NDTV, Jet Airways stocks in focus

Bulls will likely remain subdued on Monday, and benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are expected to open mildly in red. Ahead of the session, SGX Nifty hinted at a muted start for Indian equities as Nifty futures traded 47 pts or 0.26% lower at 18300 on the Singapore Exchange. “The medium-term Nifty index formation is still on the positive side. Hence, buying on short-term corrections, and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for traders. 18200 would act as a key support zone on the flip side 18400 and 18550 could be the important hurdles. Below 18100, uptrend would be vulnerable,” said Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President – Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

Stocks in focus on 21 November, Monday

Zomato: Mohit Gupta, co-founder, Zomato has tendered his resignation, an exchange filing showed. Gupta’s departure is the third top-level exit at Zomato this month. Earlier this month, Rahul Ganjoo, head of new initiatives at Zomato, had left the company. Siddharth Jhawar, who headed Zomato’s intercity food delivery service, left to lead Tiger Global-backed adtech unicorn Moloco’s India operations. Zomato on Saturday said that it will lay off under 3% of its workforce of around 3,800 people.

Archean Chemical Industries: The specialty chemical company will debut on the BSE and NSE on November 21. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 407 per share. The IPO was subscribed 32.23 times, with the QIB portion subscribed 48.91 times, non-institutional investors’ portion subscribed 14.9 times, and the retail portion subscribed 9.96 times.

Five Star Business Finance: The non-banking finance company will list its equity shares on the bourses on November 21. The issue price has been set at Rs 474 per share. The IPO was subscribed 0.7 times, with the QIB portion subscribed 1.77 times, non-institutional investors’ portion subscribed 0.61 times, and the retail portion subscribed 0.11 times.

Adani Group NDTV: The Committee of Independent Directors (IDC) of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is of the opinion that the open offer price made by Adani Group to acquire a 26% stake in the media firm is “fair and reasonable”. The IDC also stated that following the announcement, the share prices of NDTV has been constantly trading “significantly” higher than the open offer price. The shareholders of the media firm should “independently evaluate the open offer and market performance and take informed decisions”, according to the committee.

Tata Motors: The BSE has decided to add Tata Motors in the S&P BSE Sensex index, in place of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. Also, Adani Power and Indian Hotels Company will replace Adani Total Gas, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation in the S&P BSE 100 and Sensex Next 50 indices. The changes will be effective from 19 December.

Jet Airways: The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium reiterated its commitment to restart the airline. CEO Sanjiv Kapor said letters of intent for aircraft, engines, IT systems, ground handling services, catering, call centre, and all other services required to run an airline are in place.