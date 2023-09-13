Stocks to watch: Wipro, Vedanta, OMCs, Vakrangee and KEC

Here is a quick look at all the top stocks to watch in trade today

Wipro: Wipro Holdings (UK) has transferred 100% stake in Wipro 4C NV to Wipro IT Services UK Societas, effective September 12, 2023. The transaction has been undertaken with the intention to rationalize and simplify the overall group structure.

Vedanta: London-headquartered Vedanta Resources (VRL) would look at moving Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) into Indian mining major Vedanta (VEDL) at the “right valuation”, even as it embarks on a plan to integrate all its copper businesses. Last week, VRL, the parent company of Mumbai-listed VEDL, announced that the ownership and operational control of KCM was been returned to the company by the Zambian government.

OMCs: The petrol and diesel manufacturers like HP, BPCL and IOC may be in focus after Petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said India will be self-reliant in energy sector by 2047 and is likely to end use of fossil fuel much before the country’s target of achieving net zero emissions by 2070.

KEC: KEC International, a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,012 crores across its various businesses. This includes building a Data centre in Western India, setting up of manufacturing facility for a global FMCG major in Southern India, orders for T&D projects in India and Americas, 765 kV Transmission line order in India from an existing private client and orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vakrangee: Company has entered into binding term sheet with private equity investor International Finance Corporation to acquire 8.8% equity stake in Vortex Engineering Private Limited (Vortex), in addition to the earlier acquisition of 48.5% from Aavishkaar Capital. This development underpins Vakrangee’s commitment and investment in the ATM business vertical and support its journey to be a leading fintech player in rural Bharat. Vortex Engineering is an innovative and leading provider of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and multi-vendor ATM management software products.

IRCTC: Signed a MoU with NBCC Services (a wholly owned subsidiary company of NBCC) for planning, designing and execution of interior works for its upcoming office space at World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, Delhi at a tentative cost of Rs. 31.40 crores.