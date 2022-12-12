Uniparts India, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Yes Bank, Vodafone Idea, IDBI Bank stocks in focus on 12 December

Indian benchmark indices are expected to open on a muted note, hinted SGX Nifty. Amid weak global cues, Nifty futures were trading 31 pts or 0.17% lower at 18559 level on the Singapore Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex fell 389 points to 62,181, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 113 points to 18,497. This week is going to be critical as there are important events and data lined up. “On the domestic front, participants will be eyeing IIP, CPI and WPI inflation scheduled during the week. Globally, the US Fed meet and US CPI inflation will also remain on their radar for cues. We’re trading largely in line with the global trend and indications are in the favour of further consolidation,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Religare Broking.

Stocks in focus on 12 December, Monday

Uniparts India: The company will debut on bourses on December 12. The issue price is fixed at Rs 577 per share. Uniparts India shares are expected to list at a premium of around 10 per cent over the issue price. In the grey market, the premium has been hovering around 10 per cent over the final issue price due to market consolidation and the IPO being an offer for sale (OFS), according to analysts.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea‘s proposal to settle Rs 1,600 crore dues with equipment vendor ATC Telecom Infrastructure through issuance of equity convertible debt bonds will now happen on February 28 next year, as per an exchange filing by the telecom operator. Both companies have mutually decided to extend the last date of the proposal, which lapsed on December 6, in absence of communication from the government for converting Vodafone Idea’s interest dues into equity.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea, ATC extend deadline for debenture issue

Bharti Airtel: After receipt of notice for conversion of FCCBs of principle value of $8.6 million from certain holders of FCCBs, the board members have approved the allotment of 11.88 lakh equity shares at a conversion price of Rs 521 per share to such FCCBs holders.

Yes Bank: Following its conditional approval, the Reserve Bank of India has issued two letters to Yes Bank as an approval to its proposed capital-raise plan from the Carlyle Group and Verventa Holdings, an affiliate of funds managed by Advent International, the bank informed the exchanges.

IDBI Bank: The government will extend the deadline for potential bidders to submit expressions of interest (EoI) for IDBI Bank to early January, a senior finance ministry official said on Friday, indicating that it expects more robust investor interest in the lender. The deadline was December 16.

NTPC: State-owned NTPC Ltd has commenced the commercial operation of its solar photo-voltaic project in Tamil Nadu. With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC Ltd has become 57,801.27 MW while the group installed capacity grew to 70,416.27 MW, the company said on Saturday.

Also Read: NTPC declares commercial operation at Ettayapuram Solar PV project in TN

PTC India Financial Services: The company said the board of directors has sanctioned additional loans of Rs 800 crore to various borrowers. The company is committed to perform better in coming quarters to achieve sustainable growth.