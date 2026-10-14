The earnings season is in full swing, with companies announcing their Q2 results. Apart from the numbers, many companies are also coming out with updates on acquisitions, deals and other developments.

The market reacts to some of these updates and shrugs off others. For investors tracking these developments, the key is to identify which corporate announcements could put individual stocks on the radar in the next trading session, and because of what development.

Based on the various company updates and announcements on October 14, we have put together a basket of stocks that are likely to remain in focus in the October 15 trading session. Let’s take a look-

1. Reliance Industries: Jio Platforms files IPO prospectus

The countdown to the Jio Platforms listing has begun. On Wednesday, October 14, Reliance Industries’ subsidiary submitted its red herring prospectus to the Registrar of Companies in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Anchor investors get the first shot on October 19, and the public issue then runs from October 21 to October 23, 2026.

Some shares are set aside for insiders: up to Rs 500 crore for eligible employees and up to Rs 2,500 crore for eligible Reliance Industries shareholders. With the prospectus on file, the IPO moves into its final stretch before opening.

2. IDBI Bank: Government approves Fairfax’s Rs 52,878 crore bid

IDBI Bank has found its new owner. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs cleared Fairfax Financial Holdings to buy a 60.72% stake for Rs 52,878.08 crore. The shares come from two sellers: the Government of India, which is parting with 30.48%, and Life Insurance Corporation of India, which is letting go of 30.24%.

Fairfax offered Rs 81 per share, comfortably above the independent benchmark valuation of Rs 75.99. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the clearance a milestone for India’s reform agenda, saying foreign direct investment will fuel the bank’s next growth phase while the government holds on to a minority stake.

3. CEAT: Profit falls nearly 40% as margins contract

CEAT sold more but earned less in the September quarter. Consolidated net profit dropped 39.8% from a year earlier to Rs 112 crore, down from Rs 186 crore, even as revenue from operations climbed 26.2% to Rs 4,762 crore from Rs 3,773 crore.

The culprit was costlier raw materials. EBITDA slipped 9.1% to Rs 457 crore from Rs 503 crore, and the EBITDA margin (operating earnings as a share of revenue) shrank to 9.6% from 13.3% a year ago.

4. Hyundai Motor India: Rs 11,000 crore investment planned in Pune

Hyundai Motor India is putting Rs 11,000 crore into its Talegaon plant in Pune, with the money to be deployed in phases to boost production capacity and deepen its Indian footprint.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis formally inaugurated the facility on Wednesday. Also present were South Korean Ambassador Lee Seong-ho, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and other senior executives.

5. Tata Technologies: Profit declines 5.2% despite revenue growth

Tata Technologies grew its top line sharply but saw its bottom line shrink. Consolidated net profit for the September quarter eased 5.2% to Rs 171.4 crore from Rs 180.8 crore a year earlier, while revenue from operations jumped 28.4% to Rs 1,698.8 crore from Rs 1,323.3 crore. In constant-currency terms, revenue rose 1.9% over the previous quarter, close to the 2% that had been estimated.

Services did the heavy lifting. That segment grew 4.3% sequentially in constant currency and 33.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,355.7 crore. Technology solutions added Rs 343.1 crore, up 10.5%.

EBIT rose 25.3% to Rs 238.7 crore, yet the EBIT margin dipped slightly to 14.1% from 14.4%. The question for investors is whether the company can keep revenue climbing while firming up profitability.

6. HDB Financial Services: Net profit rises 34%, interim dividend declared

HDB Financial Services posted a 34% jump in net profit to Rs 780 crore for Q2FY27, up from Rs 581 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its net interest income, the gap between what it earns on loans and what it pays on borrowings, grew 15.5% to Rs 2,534 crore from Rs 2,193 crore. The board also announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, on a face value of Rs 10.

7. Q2 results October 16: Nestle India, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Jio Financial Services in focus

As many as 35 companies are scheduled to announce their second-quarter results October 15, 2026. Shares of Nestle India, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Jio Financial Services, Polycab India, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company and Persistent Systems will be in focus ahead of their earnings announcements.

Other companies set to report their results include Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), L&T Finance, Tata Communications, 360 ONE WAM, Karur Vysya Bank, Angel One, IIFL Finance, Metro Brands, CCL Products India, South Indian Bank and Tips Music, among others

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.