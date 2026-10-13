The trading session on Wednesday, October 14, could see action in stocks linked to quarterly earnings, defence orders, dividend eligibility and fresh fundraising.

Investors will also track companies announcing their second-quarter results and business updates for the July-September period.

Here are five stocks to watch and the key developments that could influence their movement in the next trading session.

Transformers and Rectifiers

Share price of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) will be in focus after the company reported a 135% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.8 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. The company had reported a profit of Rs 33.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 60.7% to Rs 739.4 crore from Rs 460 crore a year earlier. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to Rs 128.8 crore, compared with Rs 58.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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The company’s EBITDA margin, which measures operating profitability, also improved to 17.4% from 12.8%.

Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics (BEL) share price will be on investors’ radar after the state-owned defence electronics company announced additional orders worth Rs 533 crore on Tuesday, October 13. The orders were received since its previous disclosure on September 17, 2026.

The new business includes communication equipment, avionics, cybersecurity solutions, drones, jammers, software solutions, upgrades, spare parts and services. These orders add to the company’s business pipeline across several defence and technology segments.

TCS and Vedanta

Tata Consultancy Services and Vedanta share price will remain in focus as October 13 is the final day for investors to purchase their shares and qualify for the dividends announced by the companies, subject to the applicable settlement rules.

Both companies have fixed October 14, 2026, as the record date.

Vedanta has announced its first interim dividend for financial year 2026-27 of Rs 5 per share on a face value of Rs 1. The total payout is estimated at Rs 1,955 crore.

TCS has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for FY27. According to the company’s exchange filing, the dividend will be paid on October 30 to eligible shareholders whose names appear in the company’s records as of the October 14 record date.

PTC Industries

PTC Industries share price will be watched after it completed a Rs 1,800-crore Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), raising funds from domestic and international institutional investors.

The company issued 8,54,700 shares with a face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 21,060 per share. The placement was oversubscribed more than five times, indicating demand from institutional investors well above the number of shares offered.

Q2 results and business updates: More stocks in focus

Apart from these four developments, stocks of companies announcing their second-quarter results or business updates could also see movement on Wednesday. Investors will track earnings announcements and operating updates for clues about demand, revenue growth, margins and the outlook for the remainder of FY27.

Companies such as Hero Motors, Tata Elxsi may also attract attention depending on their latest announcements and the market’s assessment of their operating performance.

Q2 results on October 14: Several companies are scheduled to announce their second-quarter results on October 14, including Tech Mahindra, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Persistent Systems, Bank of Maharashtra and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA). Other companies set to report their earnings include Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Thyrocare Technologies, Cyient DLM, Navkar Corporation, Automobile Corporation of Goa, GTPL Hathway, Aditya Birla Money, Rama Phosphates, Infollion Research Services, International Travel House, BITS, Damodar Industries, Infomedia Press, Sulabh Engineers & Services, Darshan Orna and Pan India Corporation. Investors will track these results for updates on revenue growth, profitability, margins and management commentary on business prospects.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.





