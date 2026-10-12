Every trading day has its own set of challenges and catalysts. Monday’s corporate announcements have put several stocks on investors’ radar for the October 13 trading session.

Stocks likely to react on October 13 trading session due to various developments include HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, RBL Bank, IRCON International and Nazara Technologies.

Let’s take a look at the five stocks to watch on October 13 and the key developments investors should track –

HCL Technologies

The share price of HCL Technologies will be in focus after the information technology services company reported a 21.18% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit attributable to owners to Rs 5,132 crore for the Q2FY27, compared with Rs 4,236 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Furthermore, the revenue from operations rose 11% to Rs 35,620 crore. The company’s board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2. The record date is October 16, 2026, while the dividend payment is scheduled for October 26.

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The company also added 6,450 employees in Q2FY27. This is the highest quarterly resource addition by HCLTech in 16 quarters

Apart from this, HCLTech announced a global premier partnership with Anthropic to expand enterprise adoption of agentic artificial intelligence (AI). The collaboration will focus on developing industry-specific solutions using Anthropic’s Claude products, alongside cybersecurity and governance measures. HCLTech also plans to establish a dedicated business unit and a Centre of Excellence to support enterprise deployments and help businesses adopt AI-based engineering practices.

ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company share price will be watched after reporting a 6.08% year-on-year increase in PAT to Rs 888.96 crore for the September quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 16.31% to Rs 1,673.79 crore from Rs 1,439.06 crore in the year-ago period. However, total expenses also increased 17.86% to Rs 493 crore from Rs 418.31 crore.

The company approved an interim dividend of Rs 30 per equity share, its highest ever. This compares with the interim dividend of Rs 14.85 per share announced in January 2026.

RBL Bank

RBL Bank share price will also be in focus as the company reported a sharp increase in net profit to Rs 481.7 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 179 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net interest income (NII) increased 37.4% year-on-year to Rs 2,131 crore from Rs 1,551 crore.

The bank also reported improvements in asset quality on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), or loans where repayments are overdue, declined to 1.02% from 1.30%. Net NPAs fell to 0.29% from 0.37%. However, provisions, the money set aside to cover potential loan losses, increased to Rs 766.5 crore from Rs 599.2 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 499.7 crore a year earlier.

IRCON International

IRCON International is another stock to watch after the state-owned engineering and construction company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a Rs 862.46-crore contract from East Central Railway.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract covers track works and the supply of railway materials for the third and fourth railway lines of the Son Nagar-Andal project.

The work includes supplying ballast and permanent way materials, laying and linking railway tracks, and other related activities designed for a 32.5-tonne axle load.

The project spans the Gomoh-Koderma section under the Dhanbad division and the Gaya-Son Nagar section under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya division.

Nazara Technologies

Share price of Nazara Technologies will be in focus following several changes to its senior management. Arun Agrawal has been appointed chief financial officer, effective October 16, 2026.

Whole-time Director Rohit Sharma will step down at the close of business on January 11, 2027. Managing Director Nitish Mittersain will transition to the role of founder and non-executive director, effective October 12, subject to shareholder approval.

The company has also approved the redesignation of Mithun Padam Sacheti from non-executive director to executive director, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.