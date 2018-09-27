Stocks to watch today: SBI, Reliance Capital, Titan, DHFL, Hero MotoCorp, airline and sugar stocks

Stocks in news: DHFL, Biocon, Tata Steel, Usha Martin, Reliance Industries, Infosys

Sensex and Nifty traded on a higher note in the early morning session on Thursday riding on robust buying activity in bluechip stocks and a higher opening of the Indian rupee. The government on Wednesday increased the import taxes (basic customs duty) on 19 items ranging from white goods, gold jewellery and aviation turbine fuel to footwear and certain plastic items, which could have an impact on sector-specific stocks.

SBI: State Bank has decided to offload 4% of its stake in its general insurance arm for Rs 482 crore to an alternative investment fund promoted by Axis AMC and Premji Invest, valuing the company at over Rs 12,000 crore.

Titan: Titan company is unlikely to be affected by the government hiking the customs duty on categories of diamond such as semi-processed, half cut or broken, and cut and polished coloured gemstone to 7.5%, from 5% earlier.

Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital on Thursday said Devang Mody, ED & CEO, Reliance Commercial Finance Limited, will leave the company with effect from December 31, 2018.

DHFL: BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund bought shares of DHFL worth over Rs 153 crore through open market transactions, bulk deal data available with the NSE showed. BNP Paribas Arbitrage purchased 51,45,821 shares of the housing finance firm at Rs 297.87 apiece for a total amount of Rs 153.27 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp will increase prices of its entire range of products by up to Rs 900 with effect from October 3 in order to offset impact of rising input costs and weakening of rupee against the dollar.

Jet Airways, Interglobe Aviation, SpiceJet: The government has imposed customs duty on aviation turbine fuel at 5%.

Sugar stocks: The government on Wednesday approved a Rs 4,500 crore package for the sugar industry.