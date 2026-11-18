Several company-specific developments are likely to keep stocks in focus on Wednesday, November 18. From fresh developments surrounding the Tata Sons listing debate to a new highway project for Ashoka Buildcon and a commercial real estate joint venture by Prestige Estates, investors will track a range of announcements.

Here are five stocks and business groups to watch today.

Tata Group stocks

Tata Group stocks will remain in focus as the debate over the proposed listing of Tata Sons takes another turn. Former Tata Trusts trustee Darius Khambata has written to Vice-Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, questioning their change in position on the issue.

In a letter dated November 17, Khambata sought an explanation from the two for their change in stance in April 2026. He pointed out that both had earlier backed opposition to the listing in March 2024, May 2025 and July 2025.

Advertisement

Khambata also disputed their claim that the trustees had been kept in the loop on discussions with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

ALSO READ Tata Trusts Split: Spotlight shifts to SRTT trustee Jehangir as key swing vote

Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon will be on investors’ radar after emerging as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a Rs 1,465 crore project awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The contract value excludes Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The project involves finishing the remaining construction on an eight-lane, access-controlled stretch of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat. The section runs 35.4 kilometres between Jujuwa and Gandeva, from kilometre 154.6 to kilometre 190.

Prestige Estates

Prestige Estates Projects will be in focus after its wholly owned subsidiary, Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures Private Limited, acquired a 50% stake in Advent Convention and Hotels International Private Limited. The deal makes Advent a joint venture of the company.

The venture is developing a commercial project on 21,978.22 square metres of land in Sahar village, Andheri East, Mumbai. The project is expected to have a leasable area of about 1.50 million square feet and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 4,500 crore. It adds another commercial development to the company’s Mumbai portfolio.

Advait Energy Transitions

Advait Energy Transitions will be on the radar after bagging an order worth Rs 130.49 crore, including taxes, from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO). The contract involves upgrading two 220-kilovolt transmission lines in Gujarat.

The work covers the Dahej-Haldarwa Line-1 and Line-2 in the Bharuch Circle. It includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning.

Under the order, the existing Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced (ACSR) Zebra conductors will be replaced with higher-ampacity conductors of equivalent weight. The order does not include gap-type conductors.

GK Energy

GK Energy will be in focus after its material wholly owned subsidiary, GK Energy Solar Private Limited, amended its Memorandum of Association to include several new business activities. The revised objectives allow it to enter green hydrogen, green ammonia and green methanol.

The expanded scope also covers manufacturing electrolysers and fuel cells, developing hydrogen infrastructure and undertaking battery energy storage system projects. Electrolysers use electricity to produce hydrogen, while fuel cells convert hydrogen into electricity.

The subsidiary can also participate in hybrid renewable energy projects. The move broadens its proposed business activities, with investors likely to track future investments and project announcements.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.