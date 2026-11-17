A series of company-specific announcements is likely to keep several stocks in focus on Tuesday, November 17. From Vedanta’s clarification on the Supreme Court ruling in the Videocon case to Senco Gold’s record festive sales and HDFC Life’s proposed fundraise, there are multiple developments investors will track.

Here are 10 key stocks and the developments investors should watch.

Vedanta

Shares of Vedanta will be in focus after the company clarified on Monday, November 16, that the Supreme Court’s ruling on the resolution plan for Videocon Industries has nothing to do withRs it. In an exchange filing, the mining major said it was not a party to the proceedings, which concern Twin Star Technologies.

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The company added that the development does not need to be disclosed under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) rules.

Senco Gold

Senco Gold is likely to draw attention from investors after the jewellery retailer posted its best-ever retail net sales of over Rs 2,426 crore during the 41-day festive period from October 1 to November 11. That was 26% higher than a year ago, and it came even as gold prices rose 17%. Retail revenue increased 25%, and same-store sales growth was 17%.

According to the company, more footfalls, more transactions and new customers helped it get there. Senco Gold also went past Rs 5,000 crore in topline in the first half of FY27 and Rs 10,000 crore in trailing 12-month sales.

HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life Insurance is likely to see investor attention after it approved a plan to raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing subordinated non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to select investors through private placement. The company’s Capital Raising Committee cleared the issue of up to 47,500 unsecured, rated and listed debentures, each with a face value of Rs 1 lakh.

These debentures will be subordinated, redeemable and non-convertible, which means they cannot be turned into shares.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises will likely be in the spotlight after its wind unit started making the longest onshore wind turbine blades in India, at 91.2 metres, at its Mundra plant in Gujarat. The unit, Adani Wind, has also got certification for its MWL185-5.0 megawatt turbine, so it can now begin full-scale production.

Adani Wind is part of Adani New Industries, which is fully owned by Adani Enterprise

BSE

Shares of BSE will be in focus after the exchange received approval from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to offer and sell its BSE BANKEX Index Futures contract to investors in the United States. The approval came after a 45-day expedited review process.

SML Mahindra

SML Mahindra shares are likely to stay on investors’ radar after the company announced the price for its rights issue. Each new share will cost Rs 3,506, and the issue is meant to bring in roughly Rs 1,450 crore. Shareholders on record as of November 20, 2026 will be able to buy two shares for every seven they hold.

In all, 41,34,756 shares will be offered, which comes to around Rs 1,449.64 crore if the issue is fully subscribed. The full payment is due upfront when an investor submits an application.

Hero Motors

Shares of Hero Motors will be in focus after the company signed a shareholders’ agreement on November 16 with its UK subsidiary, Hewland Engineering Limited, and the subsidiary’s existing shareholders, William Hewland and Siobhan Hewland. The agreement follows the company’s earlier approval to buy 8,039 equity shares of £1 each in the subsidiary.

The proposed purchase carries a price of about £0.60 million.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.

