The week begins with plenty of stock-specific triggers. Fresh quarterly earnings and corporate announcements are set to keep several counters on the radar when the Indian stock market opens today, November 16, even as crude oil prices, currency movements and Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) activity continue to shape the broader mood.

Here are nine stocks that could remain in focus during Monday’s trading session.

Kaynes Technology

Shares of Kaynes Technology could be in focus after the electronics manufacturing services company reported weaker-than-expected September quarter results late on Saturday, November 14.

Kaynes Technology’s revenue rose 4% from last year to Rs 952.5 crore. This is the combined figure for the company and its subsidiaries. Its operating earnings, called EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation), fell 15.7% to Rs 126.5 crore.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will be another stock to watch after reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,531 crore for the September quarter of FY27.

This compares with a net profit of Rs 76,170 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported exceptional items of Rs 6,738 crore in the September quarter. A year earlier, in Q2 FY26, the figure was Rs 2,608 crore. Exceptional items are unusual, one-time costs or gains. Sales, however, grew strongly. Revenue from operations rose 34% to Rs 96,920 crore from Rs 72,349 crore in the same period last year.

VA Tech Wabag

VA Tech Wabag could see activity after the water treatment company informed stock exchanges that its approximately Rs 2,400-crore desalination project in Saudi Arabia had been cancelled.

The cancellation was communicated by Saudi Water Authority, which cited internal reasons attributable to the customer. The project involved setting up a 300 million litres per day (MLD) seawater desalination plant at Yanbu.

VA Tech Wabag won the project in July 2025. It then completed all the required formalities and signed the contract. The signed contract was sent to the customer for its counter-signature. That step was needed before work could formally begin. Then came the setback. Saudi Water Authority told all bidders that the tender had been cancelled. It shared the news on Etimad, the Kingdom’s online platform for government purchases and tenders.

Sammaan Capital

Sammaan Capital’s September quarter results could attract attention after the non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported a marginal increase in net profit but a sharp deterioration in its core interest income.

The company reported a 1.3% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 312.34 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 308.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sammaan Capital’s net interest income (NII) turned negative at Rs 138.06 crore. NII is the gap between what a lender earns on loans and what it pays on its borrowings. A year ago, the company had a positive NII of Rs 163.02 crore. This time, its interest expenses were Rs 1,299.32 crore. Its interest income was only Rs 1,161.26 crore. The company paid out more than it earned.

On a sequential basis, net profit increased 28.4% from Rs 243.30 crore in Q1 FY27.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank will remain in focus after denying reports of an alleged cyber fraud involving government accounts and a financial loss of approximately Rs 32 crore, or around $3.4 million.

The clarification followed a report published by The Banker, a Financial Times Group publication, on November 13. The report alleged that the bank had suffered losses in a cyber fraud incident involving government accounts towards the end of October.

In response, Yes Bank said its systems had not been compromised and that no government accounts had been affected. The lender also denied any financial loss linked to the alleged incident, describing the claims as factually incorrect.

Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons could be in focus after reporting a decline in revenue and operating earnings for the September quarter, even as its net profit registered a modest increase.

The railway equipment manufacturer reported consolidated net profit of Rs 47.9 crore in Q2 FY27, up 2.8% from Rs 46.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Jupiter Wagons’ revenue from operations fell 1.8% to Rs 772.2 crore. A year ago, it was Rs 786 crore. Its operating earnings, called EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation), dropped 9.3% to Rs 94.3 crore from Rs 104 crore. The EBITDA margin also shrank. It came down to 12.2% from 13.2% a year earlier.

TVS Electronics

TVS Electronics reported a net loss for the September quarter, reversing its performance from the corresponding period last year.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 1.5 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to its regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations declined 9.4% year-on-year to Rs 116.16 crore from Rs 127.50 crore.

TVS Electronics did better when compared with the previous quarter. Its net loss shrank from Rs 6.62 crore in Q1 FY27. Its revenue also grew, from Rs 106.04 crore in the previous quarter to Rs 116.16 crore in Q2 FY27.

Bharat Electronics

Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) could be in focus after the defence public sector undertaking announced additional orders worth Rs 619 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, November 13, the company said it had secured these orders since its previous disclosure on November 6.

The contracts cover communication equipment, drones, electro-optics, laser range finders, components, upgrades, spares and services.

Deepak Fertilisers

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation will be in focus after receiving relief from the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Mumbai, in a tax dispute involving Rs 215 crore.

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Mumbai rejected the appeals filed by the Income Tax Department. The appeals covered six assessment years, from 2013-14 to 2018-19. The tribunal’s decision backs an earlier order. On January 8, 2026, the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Mumbai, had already given relief to Deepak Fertilisers.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.