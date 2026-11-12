The GIFT Nifty was trading slightly higher on Thursday, November 12, signaling a mildly positive start for Indian equities.

On Wednesday, both the benchmark indices closed higher, with the Sensex ending 772.75 points higher, or 0.95%, at 81,879.40 points. The Nifty ended 210.40 points higher, or 0.84%, at 25,255.05 points.

Here are some of the stocks that are in focus on Thursday:

Tata Power

Tata Power’s consolidated net profit rose nearly 49% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,366 crore for the September quarter, up from Rs 919 crore a year ago. Its revenue rose 26% to Rs 19,636 crore from Rs 15,545 crore a year earlier.

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The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 11% to Rs 3,667 crore while EBITDA margin contracted to 18.7% from 21.2% a year ago.

The company also approved investment of Rs 11,871 crore for additional pumped storage project.

Hindustan Copper

Hindustan Copper’s consolidated net profit rose 47% YoY to Rs 520 crore for the September quarter, up from Rs 353 crore a year ago. Its revenue rose 25% to Rs 1,175 crore from Rs 937 crore a year earlier.

The company’s EBITDA rose 38% to Rs 703 crore while EBITDA margin expanded to 59.9% from 54.2% a year ago.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) bids on November 11, with the floor price fixed at Rs 992.25 per share. The company may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price.

Aurobindo Pharma

The US Food and Drug Administration has classified Aurobindo Pharma’s US facility Lannet Company LLC as “Official Action Indicated”, following an inspection in August. The US FDA had issued four observations, to which the company responded within the timeframe.

LIC, Coforge, Adani Green, Meesho

The shares of these four companies will remain in focus after they were added to the MSCI Global Standard Index, in-line with market expectations.

PI Industries

PI Industries was excluded from the MSCI Global Standard Index and the stock will be closely watched for any outflows today.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.