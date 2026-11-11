GIFT Nifty signals a quiet start for the Indian equity markets on Wednesday, November 11. The markets were shut on Tuesday, on account of the Diwali holidays.

On Monday, the Sensex had ended 107.25 points higher, or 0.13%, to settle at 81,106.65, while the Nifty 50 gained 58.25 points, or 0.23%, to close at 25,044.65 points.

The following stocks will remain in focus on Wednesday, November 11.

Kalyan Jewellers

The company’s net profit for the second quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27) rose 64% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 427 crore. It reported consolidated revenue of Rs 10,323 crore, registering a growth of 31% YoY.

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The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 29.7% at Rs 644 crore for the quarter, while EBITDA margin contracted slightly to 6.2% from 6.3%.

Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard reported a 50% year-on-year fall in net profit to Rs 53.7 crore against Rs 107.7 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, its bottom line declined 64% from Rs 151.4 crore in Q1 FY27.

For the second quarter of FY27, Cochin Shipyard’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,249.2 crore, rising 12% YoY from Rs 1,118.6 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, its topline expanded 15% compared to Rs 1,094 crore in the trailing quarter.

MRF

The tyre maker posted a double-digit slide in its Q2 FY27 net profit to Rs 417 crore, down 23% YoY against Rs 540 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 8,660 crore, up 17% YoY compared to Rs 7,379 crore in Q2 FY26.

Whirlpool of India

The company’s net profit fell 39% YoY to Rs 25 crore for the quarter, while revenue rose nearly 14% to Rs 1,873 crore.

It reported EBITDA of Rs 39.5 crore, down 32.1% from Rs 58.2 crore a year earlier. Its EBITDA margin contracted to 2.1% from 3.5%.

IIFL Finance

Blackstone will join IIFL Finance as a business partner, as the asset management firm will infuse funds worth Rs 5,000 crore as part of the NBFC’s Rs 6,414 crore fundraising, the company said on Tuesday. As part of the partnership, Blackstone will acquire around 16% diluted stake in IIFL Finance.

Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon received a letter of acceptance from the National Highways Authority of India for a Rs 865.90 crore project for the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.