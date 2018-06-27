Stocks to watch today: Idea Cellular, Fortis Healthcare, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank

The Indian equity markets opened on a flat-to-positive note on Wednesday.

The Indian equity markets opened on a flat-to-positive note on Wednesday led by strong buying in index heavyweights Infosys, TCS and the HDFC-twins. In the global markets, Asian shares traded under pressure on Wednesday on weakness in Chinese stocks and the yuan, Reuters reported.

These are the key stocks that are likely to be in focus in today’s trade:

Idea Cellular: In the extraordinary general meeting held on Tuesday, shareholders of telecom operator Idea Cellular approved the new name ‘Vodafone Idea Limited’ for the company and plans to raise Rs 15,000 crore fund. According to the summary of EGM proceedings filed at the BSE, the change in the name will be effective post completion of merger of Vodafone India in the company.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare’s loss for the March quarter ballooned to 9.32 billion rupees ($136.3 million), according to a Reuters report. Net loss for the year-ago quarter was 638 million rupees.

IDBI Bank: In a regulatory filing to the BSE, IDBI Bank said it has an exposure of Rs 47.18 crore to D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd.

NDTV: Market regulator Sebi on Tuesday ordered Vishvapradhan Commercial to make an open offer for NDTV Ltd for indirectly acquiring control of up to 52 per cent stake through a convertible loan of Rs 350 crore in 2009 ‘sourced’ from a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, PTI reported.

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender said it is acquiring infra lender IL&FS’ brokerage business for an undisclosed sum, PTI reported. The city-based lender in a statement said that it has received the Reserve Bank go-ahead for acquiring IL&FS Securities Services