Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, Jindal Stainless, Zee Entertainment, NBFCs

GIFT Nifty indicated a flat start for domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50. Here’s a look at the stocks to watch in trade on Friday.

Written by FE Business
Sun Pharma, Jindal Stainless, Zee Entertainment and NBFCs are some of the key stocks to watch in trade. (Photo: Reuters)

Here is a quick look at all the top stocks to watch in trade today

Oil India 

Oil India (OIL) chairman and managing director Ranjit Rath on Thursday said that the state-owned company plans to invest Rs 25,000 crore in renewable energy to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

Bharat Forge  

Paramount, the leading global aerospace and technology company headquartered in the UAE, announced a broadening of its development and manufacturing partnership with Indian industrial conglomerate, Bharat Forge and Kalyani Strategic Systems, to produce a wider range of armoured vehicles in India for Paramount’s global customers,” according to the information available on the NSE. 

Sun Pharma

LIC has sold 2 per cent of its holding in Sun Pharma for Rs 4,699 crore via open market sale.

Jindal Stainless

The stainless steel park being set up by Jindal Stainless (JSL) in Odisha is expected to attract investments of Rs 10,000 crore from small scale industries over the next five years. Further, the industrial park, which is expected to be operational in next two years, would also provide nearly 20,000 jobs.

Zee Entertainment

After IDBI Bank, Axis Finance became the second lender to challenge the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT’s) nod to Zee Entertainment’s (ZEEL) merger with Culver Max Entertainment, formerly known as Sony Pictures. On Thursday, Axis Finance approached the National Company Law Appelate Tribunal (NCLAT) in Delhi. Last week, IDBI Bank had approached the tribunal.

NBFCs

Bajaj Finance, Shriram Group, Tata Finance:  Reserve Bank of India has said 15 large NBFCs, including LIC Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance and Tata Sons, will be subject to enhanced regulatory requirements.

FMCG companies

Crude has risen close to 8% in a month and 27% in three months. This could become a point of concern, top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies say, as it will result in a spike in crude-linked derivatives, forcing firms to consider price hikes to protect margins.

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 07:40 IST

