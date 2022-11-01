Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, L&T, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, PNB, Glenmark Pharma stocks in focus

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to extend gains on Monday. SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for domestic equities as Nifty futures were trading 106 pts or 0.5% higher on the Singapore Exchange. “Series of events over the next few days could keep the market volatile. Central Banks including US Fed and Bank of England would be having their policy meet, while RBI has also scheduled an emergency meeting after it failed to contain inflation for 3 consecutive quarters. Apart from that, US inflation and Jobs data would also be monitored closely,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“On the domestic side the primary market would be buzz with lot of activities as 4 companies have lined up their IPOs. Going ahead, Indian markets are likely to continue with its positive momentum with strong corporate earnings, supportive global markets and healthy festive demand,” Khemka added.

Stocks in focus on 1 November, Tuesday

Larsen & Toubro: L&T consolidated PAT jumped 22.5% to Rs 2,229 crore as consolidated revenue surged 23% to Rs 42,763 crore on the back of execution tailwinds in the infrastructure projects segment and sustained growth momentum in the IT and TS portfolio. The company won orders worth Rs 51,914 crore at the group level during the quarter, an on-year growth of 23%. The consolidated order book of the group was at Rs 372,381 crore as of September-end.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel reported a nearly 90% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,297 crore for the July-September quarter of 2023-23, dragged by higher expenses. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 12,547.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Its total income during July-September 2022 stood at Rs 60,206.78 crore as against Rs 60,657.98 crore in the year-ago period. The firm’s total expenses rose to Rs 57,684.09 crore from Rs 47,239.63 crore earlier.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom company’s consolidated net profit for Q2FY23 rose 89% to Rs 2,145.2 crore against Rs 1,134 crore reported a year back, thanks to strong growth in data traffic. The profit was in line with analysts’ projections. Its total revenue stood at Rs 34,526.8 crore, up 22% from Rs 28,326.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc (USA) launched Fingolimod capsules, 0.5 mg, the generic version of Gilenya1 Capsules, 0.5 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended September 2022, the Gilenya Capsules, 0.5 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $1.8 billion.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The small finance bank recorded profit at Rs 116 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, increasing 183% on-year. Net interest income for Q2FY23 at Rs 610 crore increased by 26% on-year. Gross advances at Rs 22,779 crore as of September FY23 grew by 20% YoY and disbursement at Rs 3,845 crore increased 22% on-year.

Q2 Results: Sun Pharma, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Tech Mahindra, UPL, Punjab National Bank, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Karnataka Bank, LIC Housing Finance, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, CMS Info Systems, Dhanuka Agritech, JK Tyre & Industries, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Macrotech Developers, Tata Investment Corporation, Varun Beverages, Voltas, and Whirlpool of India to declare Q1FY23 results on 1 November