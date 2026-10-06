Every trading day starts with the same quiet question – what will everyone be talking about by 9:15 AM? For October 7, the answer might be a jeweller, a tech firm, a cement maker and an entire banking sector and rate sensitives – all waiting for one announcement.

Before looking at the outlook for October 7, a quick look at how markets fared on October 6. The Sensex closed at 73,067.81, up 685.34 points (0.95%), and the Nifty finished at 22,776.10, gaining 220.35 points (0.98%). The Nifty even picked up another 58 points during the closing auction session.

Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments said, “Crude oil prices slipped below the $100 mark after a large G7 stockpile release and alternative supply measures helped offset disruptions to vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz.”

He added that this, along with strong Q2 updates from financials and retail, “improved investors’ sentiment and supported a rebound from the oversold levels.”

Here is a look at the stocks that are likely to remain in focus on October 7 trading session –

Titan

The Q2FY27 earnings season has begun, while companies are also announcing their Q2 business updates. Titan reported 25% year-on-year growth across its consumer businesses in Q2 FY27.

The company added 78 net new stores in the quarter, taking the network to 3,758 stores. Domestic business grew 22%, while international surged 97%.

In theJewellery segment, around 21% growth, with 42 new stores bringing the total to 1,269.

Furthermore, Tanishq, Mia, Zoya and beYon grew 20% together, while CaratLane stood out at 32% with 13 new stores.

Mphasis

Mphasis announced an agreement worth about £35.4 million with Social Security Scotland. The company will manage and maintain the platform that handles benefit applications, eligibility decisions and payments for around 2 million citizens.

JSW Cement

JSW Cement commissioned an additional 1 MTPA grinding unit in Nagaur, Rajasthan. This lifts the plant’s capacity to 3.50 MTPA and the company’s total grinding capacity to 25.1 MTPA, with clinker capacity standing at 9.74 MTPA including its joint venture.

The Big Event: RBI MPC

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee’s decision is due on October 7, which makes it the main reason traders will be glued to their screens. The stocks and sectors in focus include –

Banks: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank

Insurers: ICICI Lombard, SBI Life and HDFC Life

Rate-sensitive sectors: Real estate, automobiles and leveraged NBFCs

The brokerage house Emkay in its report added, “We expect the RBI to kick off the rate hike cycle with a cautious 25bp increase, while retaining a neutral stance and signaling a higher-for-longer rate environment; a 50bp hike remains an outside risk as tighter global financial conditions increasingly shape the RBI’s reaction function. Inflation is emerging as the key concern, with pressures broadening beyond food and our 2HFY27 forecasts running ~20bps above the RBI’s projections.”

Meanwhile, FCNR-led excess liquidity continues to keep monetary conditions accommodative despite a tactical mix of sterilization tools, making liquidity management an ongoing challenge. The October policy should offer greater clarity on the RBI’s sterilization strategy, with a further OMO sales announcement possible,” said Emkay in its report.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.