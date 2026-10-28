Earnings season has a way of deciding which shares get talked about the next morning. As companies release their July-to-September results, some numbers stand out more than others.

Here are five companies that may draw plenty of eyes when the market opens on Thursday, October 29.

JSW Energy

Shares of JSW Energy are likely to be in focus after the company shared results for the Q2FY27. Its net profit climbed nearly 50% compared with the same period last year, reaching Rs 1,056.4 crore.

Sales also grew. Revenue from operations rose 23% to Rs 6,368.5 crore. The company’s EBITDA rose about 21% to Rs 3,617.6 crore.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company’s stock may also be in focus, since its quarterly numbers showed a big jump after the results came out. The company’s consolidated net profit, which combines the profits of the parent company and its subsidiaries, grew about 52% to Rs 1,377 crore, up from Rs 904 crore a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 44% to Rs 17,103 crore, compared with Rs 11,905 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA climbed 47% to Rs 2,219 crore.

Jio Platforms

All eyes could be on Jio Platforms, which made its stock market debut on Wednesday, so the share is likely to remain in focus as investors watch how it trades from here. The company’s shares were issued at Rs 1,119 each. When trading began, they opened at Rs 1,358, which is about 21% above that issue price.

The stock closed the day at Rs 1,419 on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Vedanta

Shares of Vedanta are likely to be in focus after it reported sharp increases in profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Vedanta’s consolidated net profit rose about 78% to Rs 6,202 crore from Rs 3,479 crore a year earlier, while its revenue jumped 57.5% to Rs 26,356 crore.

Vedanta Aluminium

The aluminium company, Vedanta Aluminium Metal also reported a strong profit. Its net profit more than doubled, rising nearly 118% to Rs 5,167 crore from Rs 2,373 crore. Its revenue grew 40% to Rs 22,324 crore.

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank’s shares could be in focus because its profit for July-to-September quarter was more than five times higher than last year. The bank earned Rs 622 crore, compared with just Rs 112 crore a year earlier.

The bank’s net interest income grew 14% to Rs 2,960 crore from Rs 2,589 crore.

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Earnings to watch on Oct 29

The September-quarter earnings season will continue on Thursday, October 29, with several companies set to announce their results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27). IndiGo, Ambuja Cements, Asian Paints, Coal India, Trent, Godrej Consumer Products and Suzlon are among the stocks likely to be in focus as investors look for updates on their profits and revenue.

Other companies scheduled to announce their results include Apar Industries, Blue Star, Borosil, Brigade Enterprises, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), Firstsource Solutions, ICRA, India Energy Exchange (IEX), Milky Mist Dairy Food, Nilkamal, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Pine Labs, Titagarh Rail Systems, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas and Welspun Corp.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.