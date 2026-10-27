Wednesday’s trading session will bring a mix of stock-specific triggers, from a major telecom listing to quarterly earnings that reveal how companies performed during the September quarter.

Jio Platforms will take centre stage as it prepares to make its Dalal Street debut, while Reliance Industries could also see investor interest.

Here is a closer look at the stocks likely to remain in focus on October 28 and the developments investors will be tracking.

Jio Platforms: IPO listing takes centre stage

Shares of Jio Platforms will remain in focus on October 28 as the company prepares to list on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE). The Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO) attracted subscriptions of 22.36 times the shares on offer, reflecting strong demand during the issue period.

The IPO was priced between Rs 1,065-1,119 per share, valuing the company at approximately Rs 10.3 lakh crore at the upper end. The issue comprised fresh shares, with no offer-for-sale component.

Reliance Industries: Jio listing may influence sentiment

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) could remain in focus as investors assess the market debut of its telecom and digital services subsidiary, Jio Platforms.

Maruti Suzuki: Revenue rises, but margins narrow

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India will be in focus after the country’s largest passenger vehicle maker reported a 26% rise in revenue for the September quarter. Profitability, however, came under pressure. EBITDA fell 6.3% to Rs 4,763 crore from Rs 5,085 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin shrank to 9% from 12%.

Bajaj Auto: Profit and revenue record strong growth

Shares of Bajaj Auto will be tracked after the two-wheeler and three-wheeler maker posted a strong Q2FY27. Net profit jumped 63.2% year-on-year to Rs 3,463.10 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 59.68% to Rs 25,125.56 crore. Compared with the previous quarter, profit grew 7.36% and revenue rose 15.85%.

Kirloskar Brothers: Profit grows, margins slip

Shares of Kirloskar Brothers will be in focus after the pump and fluid management company reported an 11.5% year-on-year rise in second-quarter net profit to Rs 75.2 crore. Revenue climbed 24.2% to Rs 1,277 crore. EBITDA increased 14.7% to Rs 124 crore. Even so, the EBITDA margin slipped to 9.7% from 10.6%.

LT Foods: Revenue growth outpaces profit growth

Shares of LT Foods will remain on the radar after the packaged food company grew its top line faster than its bottom line. Net profit rose 9.9% to Rs 180 crore, while revenue increased 16.8% to Rs 3,231 crore. EBITDA grew 8.7% to Rs 336 crore. The EBITDA margin dipped to 10.4% from 11.2%.

Raymond: Profit rises as revenue expands

Shares of Raymond will be in focus after the textiles and apparel company reported second-quarter net profit of Rs 32 crore, up from Rs 13.9 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 24.1% to Rs 655 crore. The company also reported a net cash surplus of Rs 77 crore as of September 2026, which means it remains net-debt-free.

Tata Capital: Profit jumps 51% in Q2

Tata Capital shares are likely to be in focus after the non-banking financial company reported a 51.32% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,660 crore in Q2FY27. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,097 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue increased 20.7% to Rs 9,342 crore, compared with Rs 7,739 crore a year earlier.

Companies set to announce Q2 results on October 28

Several major companies across sectors are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 on October 28. These include Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ACME Solar Holdings, Bajaj Electricals, Bandhan Bank, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Dodla Dairy, Emkay Global Financial Services, Force Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Unilever, Hyundai Motor India, JSW Energy and KPIT Technologies.

Other companies set to report their quarterly earnings include Meesho, Info Edge (India), Pidilite Industries, PNB Housing Finance, PVR Inox, Raymond Lifestyle, R R Kabel, TVS Motor Company and United Spirits. Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta and Zensar Technologies are also scheduled to announce their Q2 results on October 28.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.