At the end of every trading day, certain stocks are set to stay in investors’ focus when the next session begins. The reasons vary: developments during the day, overnight or early-morning updates, corporate earnings, company announcements, and other major news.

Here are some stocks likely to remain in focus in the October 27 trading session.

Tata Consumer Products

Shares of Tata Consumer Products will be in focus after the company reported revenue of Rs 5,661 crore for the September quarter of financial year 2026-27. Net profit stood at Rs 467 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation came in at Rs 783 crore. The company reported an EBITDA margin of 13.84%.

Bank of Maharashtra

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra will be in focus after the public sector lender reported a 41.4% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 2,309.6 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 1,633 crore in the corresponding period last year. Operating profit increased 30.86% to Rs 3,369 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit rose 14.33%, while operating profit increased 8.07%.

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Aequs

Shares of Aequs will be in focus after the contract manufacturing company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 52.3 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, compared with a loss of Rs 21 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased 45% year-on-year to Rs 409 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 51.7% to Rs 14 crore from Rs 29 crore. The EBITDA margin, which measures operating earnings as a percentage of revenue, contracted to 3.37% from 10%

Dalmia Bharat

Shares of Dalmia Bharat will be in focus after the cement maker reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 205 crore for the September quarter, against a net profit of Rs 239 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 4.3% year-on-year to Rs 3,563 crore from Rs 3,417 crore. However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell 29.2% to Rs 493 crore from Rs 696 crore.

Mankind Pharma

Shares of Mankind Pharma will be in focus after the pharmaceutical company reported a 39.2% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 712 crore for the second quarter, compared with Rs 511.5 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 17.3% to Rs 4,338 crore from Rs 3,697.16 crore.

REC

REC share price will be in focus after the power-sector lender reported a 21.2% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 3,478 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 4,415 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on borrowings, fell 9% to Rs 5,478 crore from Rs 6,022 crore.

Sona BLW

Share price of Sona BLW Precision Forgings will be in focus after the auto components maker reported a 29.9% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 223.4 crore, compared with Rs 172 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 35.2% to Rs 1,546.4 crore from Rs 1,144 crore.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.