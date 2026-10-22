The earnings for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) are in full swing. The shares of the following companies will remain in focus on October 23, after they announced their quarterly results after the markets closed on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Sensex fell 460.30 points, or 0.62%, to settle at 73,249.39. Similarly, the Nifty 50 declined 123.70 points, or 0.54%, to close at 22,687.65.

Swiggy

Swiggy has reported a net loss of Rs 922 crore in Q2FY27. The company had posted a loss of Rs 1,092 crore in Q2FY26 and a loss of Rs 791 crore in Q1FY27.

Swiggy’s revenue stood at Rs 7,571 crore in Q2FY27, up 36.14% from Rs 5,561 crore reported in Q2FY26. On a sequential basis, Swiggy’s revenue rose 11.14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Cyient

IT firm Cyient posted a year-on-year decline of nearly 5% in its Q2 FY27 net profit, which was reported at Rs 121.40 crore, down from Rs 127.50 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The company’s bottom line contracted, driven by margin pressure and high investments towards its R&D vertical.

Cyient also announced its first interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for FY27. Cyient’s revenue from contracts with customers stood at Rs 2,235 crore, rising over 25% YoY from Rs 1,718 crore. On a sequential basis, its revenue expanded around 8% from Rs 2,076 crore reported in the trailing quarter, while the tech firm’s net profit jumped nearly 17% from Rs 104 crore reported in Q1 FY27.

HPCL

Navratna PSU Hindustan Petroleum Corporation’s (HPCL) net profit fell 6% year-on-year to Rs 3,625 crore in Q2 FY27 against Rs 3,859 crore reported in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the company bounced back into profit against a net loss of Rs 12,264 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

The oil marketing company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended September stood at Rs 1.39 lakh crore, advancing nearly 29% YoY from Rs 1.10 lakh crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, HPCL’s topline contracted 4% from Rs 1.45 lakh crore reported in the trailing quarter.

Colgate Palmolive (India)

Colgate reported a net profit of Rs 341.5 crore for the September quarter, up 4% YoY from Rs 328 crore a year ago. Its revenue rose 12% to Rs 1,705.7 crore from Rs 1,520 crore a year ago.

The company’s EBITDA rose nearly 2% to Rs 474 crore from Rs 465 crore in the year ago quarter. Colgate’s EBITDA margin contracted to 28% from 31% a year earlier.

Sagility

Sagility reported a net profit of Rs 284 crore for the September quarter, up 13% YoY from Rs 251 crore. Its revenue grew around 23% to Rs 2,032 crore and EBITDA was up 23% at Rs 512 crore.

However, the company’s EBITDA margin was unchanged YoY at 25% for the quarter.

Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas reported a net profit of Rs 167 crore for the quarter, up 3% from Rs 162 crore reported a year ago. The company’s revenue from operations rose 34% YoY to Rs 1,936 crore.

Adani Total’s EBITDA increased 11% to Rs 326 crore for the quarter, from Rs 293 crore in the year-ago quarter.. However, EBITDA margin contracted to 16.8% from 20.3% a year earlier.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.