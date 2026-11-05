The Indian equity markets have rebounded after months of consolidation, extending the winning streak to six consecutive sessions. On Thursday, November 5, the benchmark indices soared, with the Sensex closing 2,008.61 points higher, or 2.6%, at 79,310.01 points. The Nifty ended 576 points up, or 2.4%, at 24,536.60.

Here are some of the stocks that will be in focus on Friday, November 6:

Bharti Airtel

Telecom major Bharti Airtel posted a 31% rise in its Q2 FY27 net profit to Rs 8,888 crore against Rs 6,792 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was mainly led by strong momentum in its India and Africa business. On a sequential basis, the company’s bottom line grew around 9% from Rs 8,167 crore in Q1 FY27.

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Bharti Airtel’s revenue from operations increased 17% YoY to Rs 60,878 crore compared to Rs 52,145 crore in Q2 FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, topline rose 4% from Rs 58,539 crore in the trailing quarter.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 35,240 crore, expanding 18% YoY from Rs 33,599 in Q2 FY26. On a sequential basis, EBITDA advanced around 5% against Rs 29,919 posted in the preceding quarter.

Titan Company

Titan Company’s Q2 FY27 net profit jumped more than twofold to Rs 2,393 crore from Rs 1,120 crore reported in the year-ago period. Its revenue from sales jumped over 23% year-on-year to Rs 20,337 crore compared to Rs 16,461 crore.

LIC

Life Insurance Corporation‘s net profit rose 20% YoY to Rs 12,115 crore for the September quarter. Its net premium income rose 16.2% to Rs 1.47 lakh crore for the quarter from 1.27 lakh crore in the year ago quarter.

ONGC

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation reported a 57% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 15,488.64 crore for the September quarter. Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 43,875.15 crore, up 33% from Rs 33,030.56 crore a year ago.

Britannia Industries

Britannia reported a 10% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 721 crore for the September quarter. Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,598 crore, up 15.6% from Rs 4,841 crore a year ago.

The company’s EBITDA rose 7.1% YoY to Rs 1,023 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 18.3% from 19.7% a year ago.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals net profit for the quarter fell 57% YoY Rs 263 crore. Its revenue from operations fell nearly 30% to Rs 4,247 crore. The company’s EBITDA fell 63.4% YoY to Rs 863 crore, and EBITDA margin contracted to 20.3% from 39% a year ago.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.