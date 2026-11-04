Indian equity benchmarks closed higher for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, November 4, with the Sensex climbing 383.55 points, or 0.5%, to end at 77.301.40 points. The Nifty rose 149.75 points, or 0.6%, to end at 23,960.60 points.

Here are some of the stocks that will be in focus on Thursday, November 5:

BSE

BSE reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 809.15 crore for the September quarter, an increase of nearly 45% from Rs 558.43 crore in the year ago quarter. The exchange’s revenue for the quarter rose 34.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,432.6 crore.

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Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals reported a net profit of Rs 630 crore for the September quarter, up 32.1% YoY. Its revenue rose 23% to Rs 7,615 crore from Rs 6,189 crore a year ago.

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Apollo Hospitals’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was at Rs 1,191 crore for the quarter, up nearly 29% YoY, while EBITDA margin expanded to 15.6% from 14.9%.

Nykaa

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates Nykaa, posted a net profit of Rs 101 crore for the quarter, up a whopping 197.1% YoY, or nearly three times. Its revenue rose 28% to Rs 3,006 crore.

Nykaa’s EBITDA rose 65.6% to Rs 263 crore, and EBITDA margin expanded to 8.7% from 6.8% in the year ago quarter.

Dabur India

FMCG major Dabur India reported an 11.7% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 505 crore for the September quarter, while revenue grew 11.6% to Rs 3,563 crore from Rs 3,191 crore a year ago.

The company’s revenue and net profit marginally beat Bloomberg estimates of Rs 3,553 crore and Rs 498 crore, respectively. EBITDA, including other income, grew 10.5% to ₹804.3 crore, with the margin declining 20 basis points to 22.6%.

Torrent Power

Torrent Power posted a net profit of Rs 820 crore for the quarter, up 13.3% YoY. Its revenue rose 24.4% to Rs 9,802 crore for the quarter.

Torrent Power’s EBITDA rose 15.5% to Rs 1,739 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted to 17.7% from 19.1% in the year ago quarter.

Afcons Infrastructure

Afcons Infrastructure reported a net profit of Rs 41.3 crore for the quarter, up around 61% YoY. However, its revenue fell nearly 12% to Rs 2,635 crore for the quarter.

The company’s EBITDA fell 72% to Rs 91.7 crore, and the EBITDA margin shrunk to 3.5% from 11% in the year ago quarter.

PhysicsWallah

PhysicsWallah’s net profit for the quarter more than doubled to Rs 146 crore, while revenue rose 18% to Rs 1,242 crore. The company’s EBITDA was up 53% at Rs 276 crore, with margin expanding to 22.2% from 17.2%.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.