Indian equity benchmarks had another good session on Tuesday, November 3, as the Sensex closed 1,225.07 points higher, or 1.6%, at 76,917.85 points. The Nifty ended 370.05 points higher, or 1.6%, at 23,810.85 points.

For Wednesday, November 4, shares of the following companies will remain in focus:

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Tuesday reported a 23% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,578 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 2,098 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Consolidated total income rose 9% to Rs 4,554 crore in the July-September quarter, from Rs 4,160 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,067 crore, compared with Rs 3,677 crore a year ago, according to the company’s financial results released on November 3.

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The exchange’s operating performance also improved during the quarter. Consolidated operating EBITDA more than doubled, rising 107% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,079 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 76%.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX)

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) reported a net profit of Rs 454.6 crore for the September quarter, up 10% YoY. Its revenue rose 14% to Rs 800 crore for the quarter.

The company’s EBITDA rose nearly 24% YoY to Rs 612 crore from Rs 494 crore a year ago, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 76.4% for the quarter from 70.4% a year earlier.

Bajaj Holdings Investment

Bajaj Holdings Investment’s reported a net profit of Rs 1,993 crore for the September quarter, an increase of nearly 28% YoY from Rs 1,559 crore in the year ago quarter.

However, iIts total income fell 55.2% to Rs 184 crore for the quarter from Rs 410 crore a year ago.

Inox India

Inox India reported a net profit of Rs 66.6 crore for the September quarter, up 9.5% YoY. Its revenue rose 27.4% to Rs 456 crore for the quarter.

The company’s EBITDA rose 13.3% YoY to Rs 87.9 crore from Rs 77.6 crore a year ago, while the EBITDA margin contracted to 19.3% for the quarter from 21.4% a year earlier.

Lloyds Metals & Energy

Lloyds Metals & Energy reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,045.62 crore for the September quarter, up 88% YoY. Its revenue rose 55.3% YoY to Rs 5,672.53 crore for the quarter.

The company’s EBITDA rose 75% YoY to Rs 1,803.5 crore from Rs 2,792 crore a year ago, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 31.8% for the quarter from 28.15% a year earlier.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.