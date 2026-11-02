The Indian equity benchmarks rallied on Monday on improving market sentiment due to easing crude oil prices. The Reliance Industries share price ended over 11% higher after posting firm results for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27).

The Sensex ended 1,233.25 points higher, or 1.66%, at 75,692.78 points on Monday, November 2. The Nifty ended 387.70 points higher, or 1.68%, at 23,440.80 points.

The shares of the following companies will remain in focus on November 3:

ITC

The company’s net profit declined 20.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,137 crore from Rs 5,176 crore a year ago. ITC’s revenue, excluding excise duty, rose marginally by 1.8% to Rs 18,401 crore from Rs 18,081 crore a year ago.

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Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 17.5% to Rs 5,160 crore and EBITDA margin contracted 660 basis points to 28%.

Marico

Consumer goods firm Marico posted its Q2 FY27 consolidated net profit at Rs 550 crore, rising 31% year-on-year from Rs 420 crore, reported in the same quarter last year. However, sequentially, the company’s bottom line contracted by 13% from Rs 630 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company, which operates brands like Parachute and Saffola, reported a 13% YoY jump in its revenue from operations for the July-September quarter at Rs 3,897 crore. During the same quarter last year, its revenue stood at Rs 3,450 crore.

Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,235.4 crore for Q2FY27, up 9.1% sequentially. Its revenue from operations rose 29.6% sequentially to Rs 7,200 crore for the quarter.

The company’s EBITDA rose 8.6% to Rs 1,663 crore from Rs 1,532 crore in the previous quarter. However, its EBITDA margin contracted to 23% from 28%.

NMDC

The iron-ore major posted its quarterly business update. NMDC’s total iron ore production rose to 5.04 million tonnes in October, up 18% YoY. However, its sales fell around 12% to 3.44 million tonnes from 3.89 million tonnes.

For April-October, the state-owned company’s iron production rose 22% to 32.32 million tonnes while sales fell nearly 2% to 25.67 million tonnes.

CONCOR

Container Corporation of India reported a net profit of Rs 353 crore for Q2FY27, down nearly 7% YoY. Its revenue from operations rose marginally by 1% to Rs 2,379 crore from Rs 2,355 crore a year ago.

CONCOR’s EBITDA fell 4.5% to Rs 550 crore and EBITDA margin contracted to 23% from 25% a year ago.

TBO Tek

TBO Tek’s net profit for Q2FY27 rose 12.6% YoY to Rs 76 crore from Rs 67.5 crore a year earlier. Its revenue rose 52.5% to Rs 865.6 crore.

The company’s EBITDA rose 54.1% to Rs 135.6 crore from Rs 88 crore a year ago, while EBITDA margin expanded 20 basis points to 15.7%.

NALCO

Apart from these, shares of National Aluminium Company (NALCO) will also be in focus after the Q2 results.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.