The GIFT Nifty indicates that the domestic indices will open on a higher note. Here are updates on all the stocks that made headlines ahead of the budget. You can check these stocks to stay informed about all key developments.

Earlier on Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 43 points or 0.17% higher at 25,725, while the BSE Sensex rose 174 points or 0.21% to close at 83,450.

Stocks to watch, February 18, 2026

Ola Electric

The Bombay High Court at Goa has stayed an arrest warrant issued against Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric Mobility, by the District Consumer Commission, South Goa, the company said in a statement. According to Ola, the High Court also observed that the District Consumer Commission had exceeded its jurisdiction under the Consumer Protection Act while issuing the warrant.

Bharti Airtel

Airtel Money, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Type II non-banking financial company (NBFC). The company said it has been granted a Certificate of Registration allowing it to commence the business of a non-banking financial institution without accepting public deposits.

Swiggy and Eternal

Swiggy and Eternal announced separate partnerships aimed at deepening artificial intelligence integration across their platforms at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Swiggy has partnered with Cashfree Payments and Mastercard for the launch of Cashfree Here, a payments extension that allows users to complete transactions directly within AI-chat applications such as ChatGPT and Claude, without being redirected to external checkout pages.

Separately, Eternal and OpenAI announced a strategic collaboration to deploy AI models across Zomato, Blinkit, District, Hyperpure, and Eternal’s AI-native venture Nugget. The tie-up covers AI-assisted workflows for merchants and delivery partners, contextual assistants within partner portals, and search and discovery interfaces.

Dabur India

Consumer goods major Dabur India has promoted India CEO Mohit Malhotra to global CEO, appointing Herjit Bhalla as CEO for the company’s India business. While elevation is effective immediately, Bhalla will take over his role on April 15. He is currently vice-president, Canada & Global Customers at US confectionery major Hershey Co. Bhalla will report to Malhotra.

Chalet Hotels

Chalet Hotels said it has obtained a stay order from the High Court of Karnataka in connection with a notice issued by the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

The notice, described as a ‘Proclamation and Written Notice of Sale of Immovable Property’, was issued to the company for alleged non-payment of property tax dues of approximately Rs 39.56 crore, including interest, penalty and cess. The dues pertain to the company’s property located in Whitefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Saatvik Green Energy

Solar PV module manufacturer, Saatvik Green Energy, said its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries Private Ltd, has received and accepted orders aggregating to Rs 44.10 crore for the supply of solar photovoltaic modules.

The order has been awarded by a domestic independent power producer/EPC player. The contract is commercial in nature and involves the supply of solar PV modules. The company stated that the order will be executed by March 2026.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors has approved the request of Dr. Ashok Gulati to retire as an Independent Director upon completion of his term on March 5, 2026.

In the same meeting, the Board appointed Ramesh Ganesh Iyer as an Additional Director and Independent Director of the Bank for a period of four years, effective February 17, 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Dilip Buildcon

Dilip Buildcon has been declared the lowest (L1) bidder for a Rs 668.02 crore project awarded by the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat.

The project involves the construction of a flood protection embankment on the river Narmada in Bharuch district on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

ALSO READ Dabur elevates Mohit Malhotra to global CEO, taps Herjit Bhalla as India CEO

Info Edge

Info Edge (India) said its Committee of Executive Directors has approved an investment of about Rs 30 crore in Startup Investments (Holding) Ltd (SIHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

According to an exchange filing, the investment will be made through subscription to 14,01,214 compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) of face value 0.0001% at an issue price of Rs 214.10 per CCD, including a premium of Rs 114.10 per CCD. The consideration will be paid in cash.

KNR Constructions

KNR Constructions has received a Rs 2,163-crore order to construct a four-lane elevated corridor along the East Coast Road (ECR) from Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi in Chennai. The signing of the Concession Agreement, however, is subject to the outcome of a case in the Madras High Court, the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange.